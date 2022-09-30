11th Annual Paddle For Life. (10.13. 2019) Gaylord Paul Garcia for Maui Now.

Dedicated paddlers and supporters will be making a 22-mile, round-trip open ocean journey from North Kīhei around Molokini and back to benefit the Pacific Cancer Foundation, Oct. 8-9, 2022.

Teams participating the 14th annual event are from Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi as well as paddlers from both the west and east coasts.

The goal is to bring a message of hope to Maui County cancer patients and survivors.

“There truly is a remarkable parallel between an ocean paddling voyage and the journey experienced by cancer patients and survivors. Both involve tremendous physical, mental and emotional strength. Both require patience and perseverance. And, ultimately, it takes a team to make the journey successful,” said event organizers.

It’s in that spirit that community organizer and paddling icon Kimokeo Kapahulehua created Paddle for Life. He continues to serve as the event chairperson, bringing his passion, expertise and vision to this fundraiser.

“We really appreciate the aloha from the Maui community in helping us raise funds for those battling cancer in Maui. The Pacific Cancer Foundation help my grandson Jayden. I want everyone to know PCF is there for you when you need them,” said Kapahulehua.

Paddle for Life is made possible by the financial support from The Safeway Foundation, the event’s title sponsor, whose partnership with PCF has helped improve the quality of life for Maui County cancer patients, survivors and their families. Other sponsors include: The County of Maui, SGS Hawaiʻi, Equity One Real Estate – Alysha Sparkman Realtor, The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort, The Four Seasons Resort, Nalu’s South Shore Grille, Ekolu Kitchen 1279, Aloha Outdoors, Outrigger Zone, Maui Now, Street Bikers United, Hawaiian Outrigger Voyaging Society, The Kimokeo Foundation, Prison Street and Serpicos Pizza.

“Our goal this year is to raise $200,000. Our paddlers are working overtime to reach this goal. We are so thankful for the generous contributions of all of our many sponsors. The people of Maui are joining together to make this a special event for our cancer patients, survivors and supporters. We couldn’t have done it without them,” said La Joy.

The public is also invited to support Maui’s cancer community at Flatbread Pizza on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 5 p.m. until closing. Paddler Zachary Vrieling, an eight year veteran with team SGS/Equity One is organizing the benefit night. Dine in or take out and a portion of the night’s proceeds will go to benefit the Pacific Cancer Foundation.

Donations are also being accepted online at paddleforlifemaui.org.

PCF is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2005 by a group of concerned health care professionals and cancer survivors. PCF serves the Maui County community by providing Access, Knowledge and Support to those affected by cancer in Maui County.

All of PCF’s services are provided at no charge and 100% of the organization’s operating revenues stay in Maui County to help Maui County residents. For more information, visit www.pacificcancerfoundation.org or call 808-242-7661.