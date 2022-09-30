Maui News

Honoapiʻilani Highway intermittent closures for boulder removal on Sunday, Oct. 16

September 30, 2022, 5:17 AM HST
Honoapiʻilani rockfall netting. File photo: 11.1.17. Tera Lyn Ha’aheoohonua Paleka

Motorists are advised of a single lane closure, and intermittent closures of both lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway near Mile 9, in the vicinity of Papawai Point, on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The closure of the northbound lane and temporary closure of both lanes is needed to remove a boulder captured by rockfall netting next to the highway, according to officials with the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

During work hours the northbound lane closest to the boulder will be closed and traffic will be alternated in the remaining lane (contraflow).

A contractor will scale the slope, remove the boulder and other debris, and adjust the rockfall netting. At points in the boulder removal, all traffic may be stopped for up to 15-minutes at a time for safety.

Electronic message boards will be posted, and emergency responders will be notified. Motorists can expect delays along the route.

Comments

