

















Hawthorne CAT, the company that provides Caterpillar® sales, service, rental, and repair in Hawai‘i, has donated $3,000 to the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Department of Automotive Technology.

Brooke Walter, Product Support Manager of the companyʻs Pacific Region, Kyle Akeo, Technical Communicator with the Kona office, and Dustie Pagan-Draculan, Maui Branch Manager, visited the automotive shop on campus last week to present the check.

The money will be used for scholarships.

“Hawthorne CAT scholarships have helped prepare our students for the automotive industry by financially covering the most expensive parts of their education,” said UHMC Automotive Technology Program Coordinator Lawrence Martinson.

“We are thrilled to have received $3000 from our region’s Hawthorne CAT offices,” said Jocelyn Romero Demirbag, Director of Development for the UH Foundation, Maui Nui. “And thrilled, as well, to have received a matching gift from Caterpillar Foundation’s Dealer Excellence Fund. Six thousand dollars goes a long way to help our students at UHMC.”