A Celebration of Life will be held today, Sunday, Oct. 2, for Mark Sheehan, founding board member of Maui Tomorrow.

The gathering includes a potluck at 2 p.m., filled by a sunset ceremony starting at 4 p.m. at Mākena State Park’s “Third Entrance” at the end of Oneloa “Big” Beach.



There will be a kūpuna drop off area after 3rd driveway by the houses. Signs will be posted.

Guests are asked to carpool as parking is limited.

“The creation of the 155-acre Mākena State Park, where luxury condos were once planned, is one of the many successful examples of a sustained community effort in which Mark Sheehan played a key role,” according to a Maui Tomorrow announcement.

Maui Tomorrow, a 501(c)3 nonprofit community organization, that seeks to protect Maui’s precious natural areas and prime open space for recreational use and aesthetic value. The organization also promotes the concept of ecologically sound development, and advocates for efforts to preserve the opportunity for a rural lifestyle on Maui.