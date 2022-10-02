PC: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi

Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi, a Five-Diamond oceanfront retreat, is now offering fun for the whole family with seven kid friendly activities and experiences.

“Explore the land and the sea with these activities and then return to the tranquil oasis of the Resort for a perfect end to a day in paradise,” according to the announcement.

The Resort is offering: new children’s yoga classes; tennis at the Tennis Garden; golf at Four Seasons Mānele Golf Course; ziplining at Lānaʻi Adventure Park; take aim at the Lānaʻi Archery and Shooting Range; explore the ocean with snorkel or sunset sails on the resort’s 65 foot catamaran; or saddle up for a horseback ride into the hills surrounding Kōʻele.

In addition, Four Seasons Resort Lanai is committed to preserving and teaching the culture and history of the island and the Love Lānaʻi cultural advisor’s daily program teaches children Hawaiian traditions from hula and ʻukulele, to lei making and net weaving.

With a 90,000-acre (365 hectare) island to explore, families can enjoy a variety of activities, from land and ocean excursions to cultural activities and events just for kids.

Say Om

A new offering just launched at the Resort is Kids For All Seasons Yoga. Children aged 5-12 can learn how to focus and centre themselves with various breathing and visualization techniques, as well as improve coordination, strengthen their bodies and increase flexibility through more yoga poses in this yoga class.

For the Older Set – Teens and parents can check out additional classes including aerial yoga, reiki, beach yoga and restorative sound healing.*

Lānaʻi by Sea

Families have a chance to sail on the Resort’s 65 foot (20 metre) catamaran and enjoy morning snorkel sails and evening sunset sails. From December through April, the experience turns into a whale watching expedition as Lānaʻi, home to one of Hawaiʻi’s largest schools of spinner dolphins, also offers a haven to north Pacific humpback whales. All excursions include a selection of food, snacks and beverages.

For the Younger Set – Kids can challenge their balance and “hang five” on snorkel sails as they paddle out on an SUP board in between searching for colorful fish underwater.

Aerial Adventures

The Lānaʻi Adventure Park offers canopy ziplines and adventure towers that are kid friendly and a whole lot of fun. Children and parents can soar seated or in a Superman position on the zipline course, while getting amazing views of the Kaiholena Gulch. Or test balance and flexibility with the Adventure Tower, which offers more than 70 obstacles in a two-tiered elevated structure. Take a seat at the Picnic Table, balance on the Surfboard or Teeter-Totter or try the Slackline, Climbing Wall Traverse, Wood “Cookies” or Fire Cracker Logs.

For the Younger Set – For the little ones, ages 4 and up, the ground-level Kids Course allows self-guided exploration through a series of different obstacles, and kids get to gear up just like the older adventurers with their own harness and lanyards set.

Take Aim

At the Lānaʻi Archery and Shooting Range guests can challenge their hand and eye coordination. The 14-station course in the wooded uplands offers sporting clays launched to simulate flight patterns of duck, quail, dove, pheasant and even running rabbit patterns. Families can set their sight on 3D animal targets such as turkey, deer, T-rex or boar or take aim at traditional archery targets, from 5 to 25 yards (4.5-23 metres) away at the archery course. Combining archery and clay shooting, Sporting Arrows uses “flu flu” arrows to hit moving targets. The arrow’s heft allows for a powerful acceleration with a short flight to find the mark.

For the Younger Set – Children as young as nine can enjoy these activities, with appropriate supervision – child-sized equipment and special rates are available.

Saddle Up

Gather the gang for a horseback ride into the hills surrounding Koele, once the centre of ranching operations on the island, and explore the wooded valleys and trails of Lanai’s upland terrain. The wranglers can accommodate riders of all experience levels, including lessons. For the littler keiki, pony rides and cart rides with the minis are available. Pack a picnic and enjoy lunch in the pasture for a relaxing afternoon.

For the Younger Set – Families can head up to the Lānaʻi Ranch via resort shuttle or jeep and spend time with miniature horses, donkeys and goats while the wranglers talk story about Koele and the paniolo (cowboy) culture on Lānaʻi.

Learn Hawaiian Culture

Learn more about the rich variety of Hawaiian crafts and culture with Hooluana, a daily program of demonstrations and hands-on activities by the Love Lānaʻi Cultural Advisors, such as kapala (stamps), hula and oli, ‘ukulele playing, lei making, net weaving demonstrations and more.

For the Younger Set – Favorite activities include coconut frond weaving, where kids can make fun pieces such as fish or another animal or private hula lessons where they practice fundamental steps and possibly learn choreography to a simple song.

Racquets and Clubs

Take advantage of complimentary demo racquets, balls and court shoes and book court time or join the pro for a class at the Tennis Garden. Or, play a round on Mānele Golf Course with Junior Golf – after noon, one child plays free per paid adult. Complimentary rentals included for juniors (ages 17- under) as well as adults.

For the Family – Kids of all ages will enjoy pickleball, a racquet sport gaining in popularity that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. Or enjoy Mini-Mānele, a six-hole, par-three course right on the practice facility for a complimentary and fun afternoon event.

The complimentary Kids For All Seasons program encourages children to appreciate Lanai’s unique environment. They learn about petroglyphs, the spirit of aloha and how the Hawaiian Islands formed. Reservations required.

*Complimentary and fee-based classes available.