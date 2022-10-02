Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 2, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Feb. 3, 1962 – Sept. 30, 2022

Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065.

Sept. 18, 1937 – Sept. 24, 2022

Elaisa Ellen Bergau 85, peacefully passed away on Sept. 24, 2022 at her residence in Kahului. Elaisa was born on Sept. 18, 1937. She was born in Kona, Hawaiʻi. Elaisa was preceded in death by her parents Ciriako and Caroline Pedro also her two brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by: Gail (Pat) Matsui, Pam Bergau, Pua (Wendell) Jeremiah, Lloyd (Donna) Bergau, Ephraim Kahele Bergau 3rd. She was Grandma to many, Tutu to many more and Ma to five!

Mom is also survived by a lot of nieces and nephews with a couple of them older and closer to her age. But, she sure had her favorites and they all called her Nty Elai.

She was last employed with Haʻikū Gardens Kaneohe as a prep cook. Her real love was crafting. Mom was known as a master crocheter and if you wanted something she would make sure she takes up the challenge. From a simple lei to a crocheted electric light fixture which still works today after 30 years.

Mahalo to the friends & family of Elaisa for all the love, the compassion, the prayers and condolences. Mahalo to Hospice Maui for the care they gave to her during her last days. Mahalo to the staff at Norman’s Mortuary too. Plenty Mahalo especially to Mary.

Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary Wailuku on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 viewing starts at 6 – 9 p.m., service at 7 p.m. Following the second day of viewing on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 viewing starts at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park Haʻikū at 12 p.m.

Paul Kazuo Green

Paul Kazuo Green

Oct. 30, 1960 – Sept. 18, 2022

Paul Kazuo Green 62 of Lahaina, Hawaiʻi passed on to a better life, Sept. 18, 2022 at 1:03 a.m. at Maui Memorial Hospital. Paul was an established painter. Paul married his one and only wife, Carmen Leilani Green (Ventura) of Waipio, Hawaiʻi even after death they are married.

Paul was loved by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Paul worked hard to support his family and many others that happened into his life.

No service time has yet been decided. For further updates please contact: The Green Ohana at (808) 318-5183

Jan. 25, 1952 – Sept. 17, 2022

Terry Craig Morris, 70, of Pleasanton, CA and Kīhei, HI, passed away peacefully in his Maui home with his family at his side on Sept. 17, 2022. He was born on Jan. 25, 1952 in Oakland, CA.

He was predeceased by his Mother Dorothy Morris, Father Arthur Morris, Mother-in-law Norma Biewald, Father-in-law Richard Biewald, and brother John Morris, and he left behind his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Susan Morris; daughter Jodie Fialho and her husband Nelson Fialho, along with their sons, Jackson, Bryson, and Carson; daughter Tracy Brumm and her husband Billy Brumm, along with children Kelsey and Wyatt; and his brother Ronald Morris.

Terry attended Washington High School in Fremont, CA, with the graduating class of 1970. Terry started his own business, Eagle Electric in Pleasanton, and it was very successful. The business is now owned by his son-in-law, Billy Brumm.

Terry enjoyed collecting classic cars, street rodding, western movies, and music of all genres. He was able to achieve his life’s dream of cruising through Wailea with the Maui Classic Cruisers in his fully restored 1937 Ford coupe convertible.

To honor Terry’s memory, we are holding a celebration of life on Nov. 12, 2022 in Livermore CA. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life (address and location to be provided by family privately). We also welcome everyone to attend the Goodguys 32nd Annual Get-Together at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in remembrance of one of his greatest passions.

Condolences can be made on Norman’s Mortuary.

Feb. 28, 1933 – Sept. 7, 2022

Mary Hugh Scott, 89, of Puako, Hawai‘i passed away on Sept. 7, 2022 in Puako, Hawai‘i. She was born on Feb. 28, 1933, in Houston, Texas. Mary Hugh was a member of and contributed to many organizations; locally to PBS Hawaiʻi, North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital and St. James Church.

She is survived by sons Russell Scott III of Denver, Colorado; Joseph Scott of Aspen, Colorado; brother Isaac Arnold Jr. of Houston, Texas and eight grandchildren.

Private services were held with burial at Kona Memorial Park.

May 22, 1938 – Sept. 27, 2022

Nicholas S. Texeira

Nov. 29, 1929 – Sept. 21, 2022

Nicholas (Nick) S. Texeira, age 92 of Makawao peacefully passed away on Sept. 21, 2022, at Maui Hospice in Wailuku, from natural causes.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Theresa P. Texeira and left behind three daughters:

Bessie H Barnes of Arizona, Patricia A Texeira-Sales of California and Maryanne Texeira of Maui, a son Nicholas F. Texeira of Maui. Five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Nick was born the second son to Manuel and Izabella (Bessie) Texeira on Nov. 29, 1929. He attended Saint Anthony’s high school. After he graduated he was sent to California where he joined the United States Air Force. Met his loving wife and served in the Korean War. Nick loved to go to the horse races, loved golfing two days a week and taking his children to the park.

To honor Nick’s memory, we are holding a celebration of life on Oct. 11, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Church in Makawao. Viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life. Viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m., mass at 10 a.m. followed with the burial at the Maui Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m.

The family of Nicholas would like to thank Maui Memorial Hospital, Hale Makua and Maui Hospice for all their caring and hard work in caring for Nick in his time of need and all family and friends for their expression of sympathy.

Kenneth Kusunoki

Feb. 17, 1936 – Sept. 24, 2022

Kenneth Yoshio Kusunoki, 86, passed away on Sept. 24, 2022 in Kahului, Maui. He was born on March 17, 1936 in Puʻunēnē, Maui.

Pending obituary from the family.

Sharon X Dettloff

Sharon Xenia Dettloff

Aug. 2, 1957 – June 24, 2022

loving mother, sister, and wife passed away at home in ha’ikū Maui.

Born in Torrance, California, moved to Wahiawā, O’ahu where she was raised, attended Wahiawa Elementary, Intermediate, and Leilehua High school.

The family moved to Kula Maui in 1974 where she attended Maui High School, While starting a career in hospitality for the Maui Intercontinental Hotel. Where she was employed for over 40 years under the Outrigger, Wailea Marriott Hotel and now Wailea Beach Resort.

She managed and maintained a beautiful family and a personal business, Ka’ohu farms, all while being employed. Her hobbies she excelled at and well known for where, creating amazing flower and haku leis , fishing oamas north shore Maui an being involved with rodeo & 4H for her children.

Predecided by Father Manfried, mother Dora Parijs , brother Andre Parijs.

Survived by Brother Jeffrey Parijs, sister Jennifer Perry of Kapoho, husband Donald, daughter Valerie, son Kekoa, and two granddaughters Nāwai Mele & Xenia (kale’a).

Please come an celebrate Sharon’s life with us on Oct. 1 at her Ha’ikū house at 1 p.m.

Email- [email protected] for details.

Wilma L. Tarlton (Williams)

Jan. 18, 1922 – Sept. 11, 2022

Wilma L. Tarlton, of Aina Haina, Honolulu and Wailuku, Maui, died on Sept. 11, 2022.

Wilma was over 100 years old at the time of her death.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Freddie, a veteran and survivor of Pearl Harbor, and her brother Joseph Williams.

She is survived by sons James (Mabel) of Silver Bay, MN, and Thomas (Jean) of Marathon, FL; granddaughters Lisa (Rob Moss), Lacey (Sean Timmins), and Nicole; great-grandchildren Aria and Evan Moss, Casey and Shane Timmins; along with cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Maui, commencing 11 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022, church opening at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal and burial will be at The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Oct. 28, 2022 (family only).

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Anthony School, Maui, or Sacred Hearts Academy, Honolulu.

Condolences can be made at normansmortuary.com

Christopher Mark Allen

Dec. 25, 1991 – Sept. 20, 2022

Christopher Mark Allen, 30, of Captain Cook, Hawai‘i passed away on Sept. 20, 2022 in Kealakekua, Hawai‘i.

He was born on Dec. 25, 1991, in Santa Clara, California. Christopher worked as a software programmer.

He is survived by his mother Valerie Allen of Captain Cook; and Mark (Rachel Kanowsky) Allen of Meadow Vista, California.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at Pu’uhonoa O’ Honaunau in the back by the picnic tables.

There will be a potluck to follow. Please bring your own chairs.

Joan Crevier

Joan Crevier

April 3, 1933 – March 29, 2022

Joan Savignac Crevier passed away on Tuesday, March 29, at the residential community of Aegis Living in Ventura, California.

She was predeceased by her husband William F. Crevier; her parents, David Savignac Sr and Edna Rose Flynn; her daughter, Catherine Lloyd, and her sister, Yvonne Baumgartner. She is survived by her brother David Savignac Jr, her children Victoria, William, and Thomas, her grandchildren Alexander, Samantha, Zachary, and Jonathan, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joan was born on April 3, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri. After the unexpected death of her father in 1943, her mother and siblings moved to Los Angeles, where Joan grew into adulthood. Her early first marriage brought her four children by the age of 24. That marriage soon ended in divorce, and the pressures and responsibilities that she encountered as a young single mother took a hefty toll. In 1968, she found help as “a friend of Bill W,” beginning a path of sobriety that changed her future.

With the strength and support she gained from her new community, her life greatly improved. She obtained a GED certificate and began studying to become a Licensed Vocational Nurse. With diplomas in hand she began a life of service that would continue into her 80’s, first as a nurse at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, where she gained a reputation for professionalism and competence in the Orthopedics ward. She remarried in 1972 but became a widow just two years later at the age of 41. At that time she thought that her future would center on her profession, and she contemplated joining the Peace Corps.

But the unexpected happened. Joan met Bill Crevier at a meeting in the San Fernando Valley. Their relationship blossomed, and in 1979 they entered a happy marriage of a quarter of a century. Bill and Joan designed and built a home in San Clemente, close to his business, and Joan served as a volunteer nurse, and later as the medical coordinator, at the nearby Laguna Beach Free Clinic. She also volunteered with the Red Cross. After Bill retired, they moved to his birthplace in South Dakota, and later relocated to Maui. They traveled extensively together; their exploits included a cruise on the QE2, a flight on the Concorde, and many miles in an RV around the country, with Joan driving and Bill the co-pilot. Joan and Bill were active in their community, enjoyed making new friends and entertaining, and both were avid bridge players.

Many of Joan’s activities in Maui centered on helping those on their way to recovery. Much of this was done personally, as a sponsor for new AA members and just as an encouraging friend; she was a regular attendee at AA conventions and a leader and speaker at local meetings. She re-established an AA program at the women’s prison at the Maui Community Correctional Center and led or organized weekly meetings there for over a decade. Over the years, Joan became convinced that AA’s program could be more attractive to atheists, agnostics, and freethinkers. Joan was particularly sensitive to this issue because, as a sober non-believer, she had always been uncomfortable with the idea that success under the program required acceptance of a “higher power.” When she found others with similar thoughts, she joined with a newcomer to create an AA meeting called “We Agnostics,” the first of its type in Hawaii. She helped organize and was chosen as the first speaker of the first We Agnostics, Atheists and Freethinkers of AA International Convention, which was held in Santa Monica in 2014. The Convention still meets every two years and is part of a growing movement in AA. Through her initiative, Joan made the recovery program more accessible to many who might have otherwise “fallen through the cracks.” Without question, in her fifty-plus years of sobriety, she helped hundreds of people in their path toward recovery.

Joan passed away five days short of her eighty-ninth birthday. Her death is mourned by family and friends and by the numerous people she helped. She did not live the unexamined life; she made a difference. Sit terra ei levis – “May the earth lie gently upon her.”

Joan’s final resting place is at the Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao, where she is together again with Bill. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to Planned Parenthood or the ACLU, her favorite nonprofit organizations.

Penny Lin Davis

Penny Lin Davis

Oct. 9, 1945 – Feb. 8, 2021

Join us in the celebration of life of Penny Lin Davis

Oct. 9, 2022

RSVP is REQUIRED by Oct. 1

Location will be disclosed upon RSVP Headcount.

808.357.9774