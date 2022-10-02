Charlotte Wilkinson (left) and Janet Shimada work at the Kahului Hongwanji table at the Maui County Senior Fair in October 2017.

About 100 vendors and candidates for office have signed up for the 49th Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym.

The deadline to secure an advertising table at the health and wellness fair has passed with the maximum number of slots filled.

About 25 candidates for state and county offices will be in attendance. Businesses and nonprofit organizations will be providing free health checks and information pertinent to kūpuna and families. Senior clubs and local organizations are set to sell baked goods and prepared foods.

Nonprofits selling items, businesses and candidates were charged a fee, which helps defray the cost of putting on the Senior Fair. Senior clubs and nonprofits offering information-only were not charged.

Health checks available include COVID-19 vaccinations by Project Vision Hawaiʻi, eye exams by Aloha Eye Clinic, flu shots by Walgreens and blood pressure monitoring by Kaiser Permanente. There also will be information on fraud prevention by AARP Hawaiʻi, home repair by Habitat for Humanity Maui and advance care directives by the Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi.

Edible flavors at the Senior Fair are reminiscent of the Maui Fair, which was canceled again this year. The fare includes tripe stew by Ekalesia O Kupaianaha, pasteles by the Maui Puerto Rican Association, Spam musubi by Makawao Hongwanji, laulau by Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi and Portuguese bean soup by the Portuguese Association of Maui.

A wide range of organizations will be offering information, including the Maui Police Department, Maui Grown Therapies, Maui Adult Day Care Center, Vegan Society of Hawaiʻi, Maui Vet Center and Maui Quilt Guild.

Vendors are reminded that a state Department of Health special event food permit is required if preparing food items, including goodies prepared and pre-packaged for the fair. A copy of the permit will need to be submitted to MEO by Oct. 17.

This year’s Senior Fair is being held in-person for the first time since 2019. That event drew 1,500 people. Running from 8 a.m. to noon, the event is organized by Maui Economic Opportunity in partnership with the Maui County Office on Aging.