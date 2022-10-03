Maui News

Maui Veterans Highway closure, Oct. 6

October 3, 2022, 8:48 AM HST
Maui Veterans Highway closure – Oct. 6, 2022.

Highway closures are planned on the Maui Veterans Highway on Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022 between 2 and 5 a.m.

Crews with Mahi Pono will work on power lines that cross Veterans Highway. The work will take place between Cane Haul Road and Maui Base Yard Road.

Traffic will be narrowed down to a single lane in each direction with three complete road closures. The closures will be 15 minutes each.

