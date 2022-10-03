

















Internationally acclaimed singer, composer and master of Hawaiian slack key guitar Makana performed at The Shops at Wailea for a special “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” concert on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Hawaiʻi born and raised Makana is internationally recognized for his distinctive sounds and exhilarating performances. Esquire Magazine refers to him as “the greatest living player,” and The New York Times calls him “dazzling.” His original music has been featured on three Grammy®-nominated albums, including the soundtrack of the Academy-Award winning film “The Descendants.”

“Our ‘Ke Kani Hone O Wailea’ concerts are a celebration of Hawaiian music, culture and tradition,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “We’re honored to have legendary artist and cultural ambassador Makana perform his captivating music for our guests.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Makana’s music transcends the traditional to include folk, cross-cultural blends as well as bluegrass, blues, Latin, rock and modern forms like hip hop. His concerts offer a moving and unforgettable window into humanity through the lens of Hawaiian values and a rare integration of ancient and contemporary artistry.

The “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” which means “the sweet music of Wailea” concert series is held on the last Friday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m. and features local artists. The complimentary event takes place in the Lower Valley Performance Area and welcomes guests of all ages.

Internationally Acclaimed Singer, Composer and Master of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Makana Performs at The Shops at Wailea (9.30.22) PC: The Shops at Wailea.