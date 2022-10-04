Sentry Insurance was selected as the Community Business Award winner. Max Novena (right), who accepted the award for Sentry, poses with Monique Ibarra and JD Wyatt.

Leonard Sakai was selected Maui Non Profit Directors Association Humanitarian of the Year for his work with Habitat for Humanity Maui, and Sentry Insurance captured the Community Business Award for its volunteer program with the PGA Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.

Anne-Marie Forsythe, executive director of Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center was named Executive Director of the Year and received the O‘o Award.

The awards were presented Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. More than 90 people attended the awards ceremony and officer installation event.

Second Circuit District Judge Adrianne N. Heely administered the oaths of office to Nicholas Winfrey (Maui United Way), as president; Marshall Norman (Hawaii Job Corps), vice president; Richard Carr (Hawaiʻi Animal Rescue Fund), treasurer; Monique Ibarra (Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers), secretary; Cassandra Abdul (Na Hale O Maui), immediate past president; and Courtney Ikawa (Big Brothers Big Sisters), Bevanne Bowers (Mediation Services of Maui) and JD Wyatt (Ka Lima O Maui), and members at large.

A handful of candidates for public office addressed the attendees. The Non Profit Directors Association also recognized longtime Habitat for Humanity Maui Executive Director Sherri Dodson, who is retiring from the board and moving into a support position at Habitat.

The nominees for the awards were recognized, as well, during the evening. For the Community Business Award, there was Tin Roof, nominated by Maui Food Bank, and Hawaiʻi USA Federal Credit Union, by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. Friends of the Children’s Justice Center nominated Sentry.

Nominees for the Humanitarian of the Year included Henrietta Chong, Maui Economic Opportunity; Jeffery Newton, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui; Peter Horovitz, MEO; Mark Vaught, The Maui Farm; and Dr. Steve Clark, Maui Family Support Services.

Nominees for Executive Director of the Year were Abdul and Winfrey.

The Maui Non Profit Directors Association consists of top executives from nearly 50 Maui County nonprofit organizations. The Association offers members a chance to network, meet with government officials, collaborate on projects, receive timely information on government policy and hear notable speakers.