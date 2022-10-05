Alphabet Rockers Friday, October 21; 5:30 pm / Castle Theater FREE Admission / 6 ticket maximum per order / Must pre-register at MauiArts.org All seats general admission/ No reserved seating Ticket inquiries only at 808-242-7469 / MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents in a special FREE performance for the Maui community, The Alphabet Rockers, a multiracial, intergenerational, two-time Grammy-nominated group, on Friday, Oct. 21 in Castle Theater at 5:30 pm. Registration is online only and is available now at MauiArts.org.

Alphabet Rockers is a hip-hop children’s music collective based in Oakland, California led by Kaitlin McGaw and Tommy Soulati Shepherd. The group has been speaking truth to power for over a decade through children’s media — music, videos, school curriculum, and performances.

Presenting music from their Grammy-nominated albums in this special free performance for Maui families, the Alphabet Rockers inspire kids and families to stand up to hate and be their brave and beautiful selves. Diverse audiences love the contemporary sound and positive messages ‒ shaping a more equitable world through hip-hop music and dance.

As W. Kamau Bell, Emmy-Award winning CNN personality has said, “Alphabet Rockers is important music… it creates the culture that is the reality of the world we want.”

As touring and resident artists, Alphabet Rockers have been featured by The Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture, SXSW, Lollapalooza and festivals around the country, in addition to 50+ schools each year. Their performances, media and artistry include an impactful and diverse line-up of artists, including DJ Roza Do, choreographer Samara Atkins, youth artists Kali de Jesus, Maya Fleming and Tommy Shepherd III, and dancers Arayah Fleming and Marj Ortiz.

This is a free admission event but pre-registration is required online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window orders but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email [email protected]