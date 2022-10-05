For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 6-12, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Maui Pride Festival, Saturday

The Aloha Maui Pride Festival takes place at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens in Kahului Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The event celebrates LGBTQIA and diversity and equality. A blessing ceremony will be held by Kumu Brad Lum. The event includes dance, performers, vendors, artists, an adoptable pets booth, and ono food. Bring your own water. No alcohol.

There are a number of events planned near Oct. 8, including a Beach BBQ & Potluck at Kamaʻole III Beach in Kīhei on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, go to AlohaMauiPride.org.

Twenty-three time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winners Na Leo Pilimehana

Maui Pops’ holiday concert

Tickets are now available for performances of the Maui Pops Orchestra. the first performance scheduled as the “Holiday Pops” on Dec. 4, Sunday, at 3 p.m. at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

A 10% discount is applied to the purchase of season tickets for all four concerts. Donations to the nonprofit Orchestra are being matched up to $30,000 through Oct. 31. Under the baton of Music Director James Durham, the Maui Pops Orchestra invites you to ring in the holiday season with a festive concert featuring 23-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winners Nā Leo Pilimehana. You’ll enjoy some of their most-loved songs of the islands, as well as many holiday favorites. Dancers from award-winning Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi will add a special island flavor to the program.

Dance & Swing, Oct. 14

Coming up fast is the big dance at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Oct. 14, Friday, at 7:30 p.m. with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy with special guests Gypsy Pacific.

The music is classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and Dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture. The show will have a dance floor in front of the stage for all patrons with orchestral level tickets.The all-original core lineup includes Scotty Morris (lead vocals and guitar), Kurt Sodergren (drums), Dirk Shumaker (double bass and vocals), Andy Rowley (baritone saxophone and vocals), Glen “The Kid” Marhevka (trumpet), Karl Hunter (saxophones and clarinet) and Joshua Levy (piano and arranger). Joining them on the road are Mitch Cooper (lead trumpet) and Alex Henderson (trombone). Since their formation in the early 90s in Ventura, California, the band has toured virtually nonstop, performing on average over 150 shows a year, and has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music. The band’s original horn-infused music and legendary high-energy show introduces the genre to a new and younger generation while remaining cognizant and respectful of swing music’s rich legacy. Here’s a YouTube link.

All sales are online only at mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales. Box Office hours for ticketing inquiries via email and phone (808-242-SHOW) are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dog adoptions, Saturday

A dog adoption event takes place at the Maui Mall Village Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hawaiʻi Animal Rescue Foundation is sponsoring the event. For more information, go to harfcenter.org or go to MauiMallVillage.com or call 808-877-8952.

Artist Stan Honda has a photography exhibit at the Schaefer International Gallery. Admission is free.

Night skies exhibit at Schaefer

New York-based photographer Stan Honda’s “Infinite Night” is on display at Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center through Oct. 22. “I call them night sky landscapes,” said Honda. “At night you actually can see where the earth is in the solar system and our universe and where it’s going on this big voyage. I think people like the pictures because there is a much more human perspective. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Honda’s solo exhibit features works from his residency at Haleakalā National Park and other works from his national park night skies project, including the Grand Canyon and the Petrified Forest. Here’s a link to Honda talking about his works.

Maui Sugar Museum

Tours of Maui’s Sugar Museum are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

The film “American Pastime” is being shown for free in Wailuku Saturday.

“American Pastime” film, Saturday

The film “American Pastime” about the growth of Japanese American baseball arising out of Japanese internment camps during World War II is to be presented at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Call 808-244-6862.

Maui’s Sons and Daughters of the Nisei Veterans is sponsoring this free event. The film is a dramatic, full-length feature narrative, based on true events and depicts life inside the internment camps, where baseball was one of the major diversions from the reality of the internees’ lives. Producer Yo Nakagawa said that a particular inspiration was Kenichi Zenimura and his family’s experience at the Gila River War Relocation Center in Arizona, where Zenimura led the construction of a baseball field and of a league of internee baseball teams that played there. Winner of the Audience Award for Best Narrative at the 2007 San Francisco International Asian American Film Festival, “American Pastime” stars Gary Cole, Aaron Yoo, Leonardo Lam and Sarah Drew. The movie is one hour, 45 minutes in length.

NVMC’s mission is to ignite the potential in people by inspiring them to find the hero in themselves through the legacy of the Nisei Veterans. The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is a non-profit organization that aspires to a world where people act selflessly for the greater good.

NVMC owns and manages an intergenerational campus on Go For Broke Place in Kahului that serves as a home for Kansha Preschool, Maui Adult Day Care Center’s Oceanview facility, the Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center and the NVMC Education Center. To learn more, visit www.nvmc.org.

Rocky Horror Show tickets

Tickets are on sale for the musical The Rocky Horror Show at the Iao Theater starting Oct. 14, Friday, featuring Eric Gilliom as Frank N. Furter.

It’s a role the multi-talented Gilliom is reprising after his first still-talked-about performances at the theatre about 30 years ago. Gilliom who has acted and sung on Broadway also performed the role to thousands of people at an outdoor stage at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The director of the ʻĪao Theater show is Kalani Whitford. Besides Gilliom, three members from the original ʻĪao Theater cast include Nathan Erlich as “Rocky,” Tim Wolfe as the narrator, and Dale Button as Dr. Everett V. Scott. The musical director is Robert E. Wills, founder and music director emeritus of the Maui Chamber Orchestra. Audience participation bags will be for sale. Do not bring your own props.

The show will run for 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. The shows continues through Oct. 31, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The last performance occurs Halloween on a Monday, Oct. 31. To purchase tickets, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165

Maui Onstage Season Tickets

Maui Onstage Season Tickets are on sale through Oct. 31, 2022. Shows not included in the Season package are “What Happened After Once Upon a Time,” “Nutcracker Sweets,” in collaboration Momentum Dance Maui, and “The Rainbow Fish Musical,” a youth production. For ticket purchases and more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam and Rick sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, this weekend

The play “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” continues at ProArts Playhouse, with actor Brian Connolly Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

The avant garde, experimental theatre requires audience participation. It’s a play read for the first time by the performing actor. Every show has a new solo actor who is handed a script onstage to perform without the help of a director or rehearsals or set. The playwright is Nassim Soleimanpour, an Iranian who was once prevented from leaving his country because of his refusal to serve in the military. The play has had productions internationally and a distinguished list of solo actors, including Nathan Lane and Whoopi Goldberg. New York Time critic American critic Charles Isherwood described it as “playful, enigmatic and haunting…The play is a conversation among playwright, performer and audience, a conversation that, that for all its diverting humor, takes on a gravity the prickles your skin…”

The play, with a run time of 70 minutes with no intermission, continues Friday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. with Ally Cardinalli, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. with Joanna Williams, and 7:30 p.m. with Kristi Scott. It continues Sunday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. with Ricki Jones. For ticket purchases and more information, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘ roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kanekoa & Esquire, Thursday

Singers-songwriters Kaulana Kanekoa and Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Oct. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. Kaulana and Vince completed a U.S. tour with the band Kanekoa this year. For more information, go to vinceesquire.com or kaulanakanekoa.com

Catz Under The Stars. Friday

Catz Under The Stars perform at Gilligan’s Friday, Oct. 7, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. No Cover. For more information, go to gilligansmaui.com or call 808-868-0988.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Oct. 7, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Pfluke at Nalus, Saturday

Singer/songwriter Anthony Pfluke entertains at Nalu’s Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. His music at mauianthony.com is regularly played on KPOA and Q103 radio stations and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. Pfluke’s website is MauiAnthony.com. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kanekoa, Lopez at Nalus

Kaulana Kanekoa and Don Lopez perform at Nalu’s Bar & Grill Sunday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Kanekoa is the leader of the band Kanekoa that recently ended its U.S. summer tour. Lopez is the band’s bassist. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Robles in Kīhei

Natalie Robles performs a variety of soulful songs at the Tiki Lounge Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m and What Ales You Wednesday, Oct. 12. From 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com and whatalesyoukihei.com.

In Between at Gilligan’s

Live music and dancing occurs with the group In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Jamie Gallo

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444 and ohanaseafoodbarandgrill.com or call 808-868-3247.

John Cruz, Wednesday

Grammy winner John Cruz performs at an intimate venue at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. Cruz is known for his song “Island Style” and has done multiple benefits for Playing For Change on YouTube, including the song, “All Along The Watchtower” with 10 million views. For more information, go to proartsmaui.com, check with [email protected] or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

Salsa Bachata Congress, weekend

The 5th Annual Maui Salsa Bachata Congress featuring dance workshops and performers takes place at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 6-9.

It includes a dance concert at the Westin Saturday, Oct. 8, led by salsa legend Charlie Aponte and his orchestra. Organizers are selling tickets for that night or a full pass for the dances and workshops. The Congress dance classes and a way to connect, and celebrate with others who share your passion for dance.

For more more information, go to mauisalsabachatacongress.com or call Rafael Pareda, the organizer, 808-446-4843.

Grammy winner Lenny Castallanos performs at Fleetwood’s Thursday.

House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy-winning bassist/singer Lenny Castellanos performs at Fleetwood’s Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

He performs classic rock and blues. The House Shakers are members of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band. The Pohai Trio performs on a separate stage at the same time.

For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK. The House Shakers are members of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band.

Gretchen Rhodes, Friday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castellanos perform classic rock and blues on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Friday, Oct. 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Band who are members of the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band include Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour, and Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program. The Wo Hing Temple once served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Free ʻukulele lessons, Thursday

Free ʻukulele lessons take place at the center stage of the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Oct. 6, at 2:30 p.m. Learn to play this Hawaiian instrument with your friends and family. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 6, 7, and 8, and next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 11 and 12, from 10 p.m For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Art show, weekend

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Louise Lambert

Lambert at Sargent’s Saturday

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Gleb Goloubetski – “In The Eyes Of Beauty.” For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Paul West, Saturday

Paul West performs classic acoustic style music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. He plays a variety of classic rock, country, blues and original song. The Adrian Trevino Band performs classic blues and soul music on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-Mick.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Trevino at Fleetwood’s, Sunday

The Adrian Trevino performs solo blues and his take on classic rock and soul at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Oct. 9, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

A free hula show takes place Sunday at Lahaina Cannery Mall.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Poasa, Monday

Levi Poasa performs at Fleetwood’s Monday, Oct. 10, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. He performs acoustic, pop, folk, rock and blues. Brian Santana performs classic hits and original songs on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Kanekoa, Esquire at Frida’s

Singer-songwriter Kaulana Kanekoa and ‘ukulele and guitar artist Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. Kalauna is the band leader of Kanekoa, a band that toured the U.S. this year. Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player for Kanekoa and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. He just finished producing a blues concert in Kīhei. For more information, go to Fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

Hartz, O’Leary at Fleetwood’s

Will Hartz performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Rose O’Leary performs Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Hartz performs solo acoustic, rock, blues and soul. O’Leary sings and plays the piano to pop, rock, and R&B music. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Quick, Wilson, Monday

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Oct. 10, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

A free hula lesson for all ages occurs at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Oct. 9, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Katz, Tuesday at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

Tripp, Tuesday

Tripp Wilson entertains at Down The Hatch Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 10, 11, and 12, from 8 to 10 p.m. Born down South, he performs sweet soul. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, at 2 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 11 and 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Andrea Walls

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz in Honokōwai Friday and Monday, Oct. 7 and 10. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Marty Dread at Ritz-Carlton, Saturday

Marty Dread performs in a renovated, open-air area near the lobby at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. Dread has been a headliner at a number of festivals on Maui, including the sold-out benefit for Ukraine on Maui earlier this year. He’s produced several albums. For more information, go to martydread.com or call 808-669-6200.

Stephen Inglis, Wednesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Stephen Inglis joins Peter deAquino as the featured slack-key artists at the Slack Key Show at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Inglis is a versatile, cross-genre performer who received a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for a duet album with legendary Dennis Kamakahi, “Waimaka Helelei.” DeAquino is featured on all four of the the slack-key shows Grammy-winning compilations involving George Kahumoku. He has played to sold-out crowds at esteemed venues like “The Barns at Wolftrap” and “Freight and Salvage” in Berkley. For more information including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com His website is stepheninglis.com.

Kahumoku, Carrere, Ho tour

Actress-singer Tia Carrere, pianist-guitarist Daniel Ho and multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku are on a “Masters Of Hawaiian Music” tour in the US continent, including Colorado, Oregon, Seattle, and Idaho in one week. The New York Times says performers in the show are “virtuosic keepers of a cultural flame…Bringing folklore and cultural memory into a performance that unfolded as breezy entertainment.” Ho sings and plays the guitar, ʻukulele, and piano. The tour continues to Irvine Barclay Theatre in Irvine, California on Oct. 15. On Nov. 13-14, George Kahumoku and his Slack Key Show Ohana will have a livestream-Video On Demand Show. In 2023, there’s also Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 23. For tour information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com.

MAKAWAO-KULA

An art exhibition about caring for native species and the watershed continues at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center through Nov. 4

Native species exhibit

A select group of art works about native species and Maui’s watershed are being displayed at the Mālama Wao Akua 2022, Caring For The Realm Of The Gods exhibition at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The mixed media exhibit continues at the Center through Nov. 4.

The Center, in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, is presenting this juried art exhibition, celebrating the native species of Maui Nui — Maui, Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho‘olawe. Artists, with varied creations including ceramics, block printing, oil paintings and photographs, have uses their talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species. The exhibit includes 117 works, many for sale.

The exhibit is open for viewing during regular gallery store hours Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 808-572-6560.

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Brooks Maguire

Brooks Maguire, this weekend

Singer-songwriter Brooks Maguire performs in his acoustic songwriter showcase at the Hana Hou Surf Club Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from noon to 2:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Maguire, a Nashville recording artist, summons his Gulf Coast roots with that southern touch of gospel, rock, blues, and country, weaving their histories into an uplifting musical blend. He delivers well-crafted original songs with the warmth of his engaging spirit and charming wit and performs a variety of songs from artists like Jackson Browne, the Eagles, Little Feat, and Bonnie Rait.

For more information, go to brooksmaguire.com.

Johnstone and friends, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

MĀʻALAEA

Flashback Fridays

“Flashback Fridays” takes place at da Playground Maui Friday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. Admission is free with a reservation. In the music mix is DJ Boomshot. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Pride Fest after dance

An after party following the Aloha Maui Pride Festival takes place at da Playground Maui Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. In the music mix, is PlayWFire Ono & Pash Sean. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Robles at Wailea venue

Singer-guitarist Natalie Robles performs a variety of soulful songs with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Marriott’s poolside bistro Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday, Oct. 7, she performs with Patrick Tavis at the Andaz Lehua Lounge from 6 to 8 p.m. She also sings at the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. More information about her on Instagram at natalienicolerobles.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Naor Project, Tempa and Willie Wainwright

Soulful music, Saturday

Tempa and Naor Project with violinist Willie Wainwright perform at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. The band plays eclectic covers and soulful originals. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Island Soul, Sunday

Island Soul performs at Mulligans On The Blue Sunday, Oct. 9, with dancing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit perform jazz and popular songs at Pita Paradise in Wailea Sunday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop and Hawaiian swing.

Free Polynesian show, Tuesday

A free hula show takes place at the lower valley level at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The performance will include the graceful Hawaiian hula and other beautiful dances of Polynesia.

Rama Camarillo, Wednesday

Rama Camarillo performs at “Wailea Wednesdays” at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Camarillo, who teaches ukulele at Kamehameha Schools-Maui Campus, performs a variety of songs and has an album “Kuu Wahi Pili” or the Nearness Of You. Guests are invited to enjoy live music as they stroll the newly revitalized Center. For more information about the performer, go to alikasmusic.com.

Katz at Gannons

Steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo.” He co-produced the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com.

