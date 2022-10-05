PC: File courtesy The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea hosts their annual Keiki Halloween at The Shops Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-8 p.m. This complimentary event promises fun for everyone with trick or treating, a balloon animal artist and a costume contest. Children, adults and even pets can win prizes for their creative costumes including a grand prize of two round-trip tickets to any Alaska Airlines destination in the US.

“Keiki Halloween at The Shops has become a much-anticipated family event,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “It’s such a joy to see keiki, their ohana and even the pets join in the fun! We look forward to seeing all the costumes and celebrating the grand prize winner with two round-trip flights courtesy of our partnership with Alaska Airlines.”

Registration for the costume contest is from 3-4 p.m. and participants can enter only one costume per category. Costumes will be judged on creativity and categories will include:

Keiki ages 0-2

Keiki ages 3-5

Keiki ages 6-10

ʻOhana (no age limit)

Pets

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The costume contest will take place in the Lower Valley Performance Area from 4-6 p.m. Local judges will announce winners and present prizes at 5:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category and an overall grand prize presented by Alaska Airlines for a round-trip for two to any Alaska Airlines destination in the US.

The fun continues with balloon animals from 6-8 p.m. in the Middle Valley in front of Ripcurl and Center-wide trick or treating from 6-8 p.m. Look for participating merchants by their orange and black balloons.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/keiki-halloween-at-the-shops-costume-contest-2022-tickets-427611466407. Registration is open until Friday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. HST. For more information, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com.

PC: File courtesy The Shops at Wailea