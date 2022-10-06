Maui News

20 youth learn about money, budgeting and life at financial literacy workshop

October 6, 2022, 2:28 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Twenty youth filled Maui Economic Opportunity’s classroom on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for the final day of the two-day Teen Financial Literacy course. The course is offered at no charge through MEO’s Business Development Center in a partnership with Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union and the Maui County Office of Economic Development, which provides funding for the course. PC: MEO

Twenty intermediate and high school youth received an introduction to the basics of personal finance and budgeting – and an awakening to adulthood and life – in Maui Economic Opportunity’s two-day Teen Financial Literacy workshop this week.

The workshop, put on by MEO’s Business Development Center on Monday, Oct. 3, and Wednesday, Oct. 5, taught youth the importance of saving and putting money into a 401(k), getting a good job, maintaining good credit and judiciously securing loans.

The instructors for the Teen Financial Literacy course are Jaimie Dukelow with Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union (right) and Lianne Peros-Busch with BDC. PC: MEO

One attendee said the budgeting session left the youth “scared” but more informed about “what my parents go through and how they helped.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The instructors were Lianne Peros-Busch with BDC and Jaimie Dukelow with Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union. The Maui County Office of Economic Development provided funding for the workshop, which was offered at no cost.

“The primary goal of the workshop is to provide youths with the skills, tools and knowledge to make sound financial decisions and a foundation to help them achieve their life goals,” said BDC’s Peros-Busch. “We hope that these youths learned the value of taking control of their finances and saving for the important things in their lives rather than being forced to react to unwise and impulsive decisions that may leave them stressed to pay the bills.”

BDC conducts the Teen Financial Literacy course during the summer and some school breaks. The Adult Financial Literacy course is offered monthly on the third Wednesday and Thursday. The next two-day course, offered via Zoom, will be held Oct. 19 and 20, 10 a.m. to noon on both days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact BDC’s Heather Wells at 808-243-4317 or download the application at https://form.jotform.com/211885618663163.

The adult course also is offered at no charge.

Youth who completed the Teen Financial Literacy course pose for a photo with their instructors, Jaimie Dukelow and Lianne Peros-Busch. PC: MEO
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Man Charged With First Degree Arson In Connection With Home Fire In Kihei Maui 2Abandoned Home Destroyed By Fire In Kihei Maui 3Oceanfront Restaurant Names Lahaina Hospitality Veteran As General Manager 4Haliʻimaile General Store Gannons Pacific View Restaurants Bought By Wyoming Group 5New Analysis Whats The Real Cost Of Mauis Proposed Charter Amendments 6Maui Median In September Rises To 1025000 Up 3 From Same Time