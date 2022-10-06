Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 06, 2022

October 6, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
5-7
9-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 12:48 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. A chance of showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:16 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:49 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. A chance of showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:35 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 01:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The next north swell will fill in tonight and produce surf around the High Surf Advisory level Friday into Monday. This swell will drop early next week. Since trade winds will be suppressed across the region through much of the week, the main source for east shore surf will be wrapping north swell. Surf along south facing shores will remain small today and tomorrow as the current south- southwest swell slowly fades today and another small, long period south swell fills in later today. A slightly larger south swell will likely produce surf above the October average during the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 





				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 




				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 




				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




