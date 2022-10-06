Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 5-7 9-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 12:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:16 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:49 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. A chance of showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:35 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 01:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The next north swell will fill in tonight and produce surf around the High Surf Advisory level Friday into Monday. This swell will drop early next week. Since trade winds will be suppressed across the region through much of the week, the main source for east shore surf will be wrapping north swell. Surf along south facing shores will remain small today and tomorrow as the current south- southwest swell slowly fades today and another small, long period south swell fills in later today. A slightly larger south swell will likely produce surf above the October average during the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.