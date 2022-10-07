Maui News

AIDS event supports health services

October 7, 2022, 3:20 PM HST
PC: event page Maui AIDS Foundation

The Maui AIDS Foundation is hosting a “Dine Out” fundraiser at Maui Ocean Vodka Farm and Distillery in Ōmaʻopio Sunday, Oct. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Donations will go to “Harm Reduction Initiatives,” where the Foundation staff help to provide free health services, including food pantry items, sexual health prevention education, free and confidential clinical testing, hygiene products, and a needle exchange to many homeless.

The staff works with the Maui Police Department’s Mobile Medical Health and Education Unit, serving hundreds on Maui.

Entry to the fundraising event is free. A percentage of the bill, including the purchase food, drinks, and desserts, go to benefit the health services.

Maui AIDS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established on Maui in 1986.

For more information on MAF services, visit mauiaids.org or call 808-242-4900.

Comments

