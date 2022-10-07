Continuing its multi-year effort to amend the Maui Planning Commission’s Special Management Area and Shoreline Rules, the Maui County Planning Department has scheduled public meetings to discuss the latest versions before presenting them to the Maui Planning Commission for adoption.

Shoreline at Olowalu. Photo Credit: Asa Ellison

The proposed amendments have undergone numerous revisions over the past several years, based on feedback from the community, various government agencies, stakeholder groups and the Commission. The latest versions have only minor changes from the last round posted in March.

The amendments have two primary objectives:

To identify certain activities that will no longer require special management area or shoreline review because they will have no impact to the coastal zone or shoreline environment

To incorporate sea-level rise and coastal erosion projections into the regulation of shoreline development to protect property, the shoreline environment, and public health and safety.

The meetings:

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., via videoconference (BlueJeans) at https://bluejeans.com/593242455, or by calling 1-408-915-6290, 1-408-740-7256 or 1-312-216-0325 and entering meeting ID 593 242 455

Also on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., via videoconference (BlueJeans) at https://bluejeans.com/344711566, or by calling 1-408-915-6290, 1-408-740-7256 or 1-312-216-0325 and entering meeting ID 344 711 566

Tuesday, Oct. 25, workshop with the Maui Planning Commission; the meeting begins at 9 a.m. The meeting agenda will be posted at https://www.mauicounty.gov/191/Maui-Planning-Commission at least six days prior and will provide an in-person location and videoconference link.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, public hearing and potential adoption by the Maui Planning Commission; the meeting begins at 9 a.m. The meeting agenda will be posted at https://www.mauicounty.gov/191/Maui-Planning-Commission at least six days prior and will provide an in-person location and videoconference link.

The proposed rule amendments and some Frequently Asked Questions can be found on the Planning Department’s website at mauicounty.gov/Planning under “Hot Topics.” Additional public outreach and meetings may be scheduled upon request.

For more information or to request a meeting with department staff, contact the department at 808-270-7735 or at [email protected]mauicounty.gov.