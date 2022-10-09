Two informational workshops on the Maui County Agricultural Micro Grant Program 3.0 will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, at MEO Family Center in Wailuku and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

Grant application and award information will be presented to help applicants understand the process and the documents required for grant applications – which will become available to farmers and small ranchers to fill out beginning Monday, Oct. 17.

Both gatherings begin at 4:30 p.m. The Wailuku meeting on Oct. 12 also will be offered via Zoom. The link is

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85320934279?pwd=VTI2czZPUzlzcjczWUFJUU05ajFkQT09. The meeting ID is 853 2093 4279; passcode 221305.

The $3 million Maui County-funded program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, offers up to $25,000 in grants to operating farms on less than 12 acres and livestock ranches up to 40 acres possessing a county business or state general excise license as of July 1, 2022. Preference will be given to women and Native Hawaiians.

Grants may be used for farming equipment, infrastructure, inventory, technology and marketing. MEO will be making payments directly to vendors.

The deadline to submit applications is Dec. 16, 2022. About 150 grants are expected to be awarded based on selection provisions outlined by the county administration and County Council.

Announcements about grant awards are expected to begin January 2023

Farmers and ranchers may begin downloading applications on Oct. 17 at https://www.meoinc.org/programs-services/business-development-center/micro-grants/ or obtaining them in-person at MEO’s Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St.

For more information, contact the MEO Business Development Center by phone at 808-249-2990 or by email at [email protected]