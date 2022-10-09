Maui Business

Agricultural Micro Grant informational meetings, Oct. 12 and 13

October 9, 2022, 4:26 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Two informational workshops on the Maui County Agricultural Micro Grant Program 3.0 will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, at MEO Family Center in Wailuku and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

Grant application and award information will be presented to help applicants understand the process and the documents required for grant applications – which will become available to farmers and small ranchers to fill out beginning Monday, Oct. 17.

Both gatherings begin at 4:30 p.m. The Wailuku meeting on Oct. 12 also will be offered via Zoom. The link is
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85320934279?pwd=VTI2czZPUzlzcjczWUFJUU05ajFkQT09. The meeting ID is 853 2093 4279; passcode 221305.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The $3 million Maui County-funded program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, offers up to $25,000 in grants to operating farms on less than 12 acres and livestock ranches up to 40 acres possessing a county business or state general excise license as of July 1, 2022. Preference will be given to women and Native Hawaiians.

Grants may be used for farming equipment, infrastructure, inventory, technology and marketing. MEO will be making payments directly to vendors.

The deadline to submit applications is Dec. 16, 2022.  About 150 grants are expected to be awarded based on selection provisions outlined by the county administration and County Council. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Announcements about grant awards are expected to begin January 2023

Farmers and ranchers may begin downloading applications on Oct. 17 at https://www.meoinc.org/programs-services/business-development-center/micro-grants/ or obtaining them in-person at MEO’s Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St.

For more information, contact the MEO Business Development Center by phone at 808-249-2990 or by email at [email protected]

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Boaters Blast State Cutting Spigots At Harbors Urge Water Enforcement Instead 2No Ka ʻoi Coffee 10 Best Coffee Shops On Maui According To Yelp 3324 Units Planned As Part Of Workforce Affordable Kaulana Mahina Apartments In Central Maui 4Maui County Unveils New Electric Buses 5Volcano Watch Recent Events At Mauna Loa Remind Us To Be Prepared For Quick Changes 6Rookie Gustav Iden Smashes Kona Course Record To Win 2022 Ironman World Championship