Maui Now’s featured jobs from Oct. 1 – 9, 2022. Add your job listing.

Description: Applies broad compliance and regulatory knowledge, judgment, and initiative in collecting and analyzing data and addressing a wide array of compliance issues across disciplines, projects, and functional areas. Usually deals with non-routine tasks and confidential information. Interacts with all levels of management to support ongoing organizational compliance with state and federal laws and accreditation requirements. Possesses critical thinking skills. Works under limited supervision. May have sole responsibility for small to medium size projects.

Description: We’re looking for passionate Certified Nurse Aides (CNA) to help us with providing nursing care and services for residents, that include personal and restorative care and activities of daily living.

Ohana Certified Nurse Aides (CNAs) orient residents to the unit and facility: Bathroom, call system, shower schedule, and lanai/common areas; introduces to residents at table; informs of meal schedule and snack times; and informs of activity calendar and where activities are held.

Certified Nurse Aides (CNAs) respond to resident calls, call bells, call lights, alarms immediately. Responds to family requests immediately. Informs Charge Nurse when required.

Description: The Program Officer’s role is to support the House Maui Initiative, managing key communications, data, and reporting functions and facilitating community impact specifically focused on housing affordability in Maui County. The Program Officer will also make effective grants and other community investments through stewardship of various funds at HCF and servicing private foundation clients, advisory committees, and contracted partners. This is a key position that provides leadership for the House Maui Initiative and a set of grantmaking programs and clients. Additionally, the position may support the development of grant program strategies and carry out special projects.

Description: Are you ready to explore a world of possibilities, both at work and during your time off? Join our American Airlines family, and you’ll travel the world, grow your expertise and become the best version of you. As you embark on a new journey, you’ll tackle challenges with flexibility and grace, learning new skills and advancing your career while having the time of your life. Feel free to enrich both your personal and work life and hop on board!

Description: Carden Academy of Maui is an independent private school serving students from Pre-Kindergarten through 8th Grade in Pukalani. We are seeking a Part-time Technology Teacher and IT Support Specialist for this school year 2022-23 with an immediate start date. There is potential to grow into a Full-time position.

