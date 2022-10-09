Members are being sought to join Maui Youth Philhamonic Orchestra. File photo: Lois Whitney Bisquera / Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra

The Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra is returning to the stage after more than a two-year break, and organizers are looking for new members with the ability to play strings, woodwind, brass, and percussion instruments.

“It’s an opportunity to make new friends. Come and give it a try, ” said Orchestra Music Director Iolani Yamashiro Rahimi.

“Orchestra alumni seem to do better in life. Our alumni are involved in the fields of chemistry, healthcare, medicine, pharmacy, science, and all walks of life…one is the program director of Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rahimi said two are current band directors at Baldwin High School, one teaches music to students in grades 1-5 in Las Vegas, some are studying classical music and jazz, and one is a sushi apprentice, another a hairstylist and yet another a vegan chef.

She said youth Orchestra members generally have three years of experience on their instruments so that they can read and play music fluently.

They can start as young as 10 years old but can be no older than 18 years of age.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rahimi said at its peak, the Orchestra had 30 members with an additional 15 in beginning violin and beginning cello classes.

The Orchestra has performed an array of pieces, including the last movement of Symphony No.5 by Ludwig van Beethoven, the first movement of Symphony No.1 by Johaness Brahms, Music from the Nutcracker by P.I. Tchaikowsky, Brandenburg Sinfonia by J.S. Bach, and Beethoven’s Fidelio Overture, and 4th movement from Symphony No. 9.

“ We’ve also performed Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, Ashoken Farewell by Jay Ungar, Sound of Music, A Christmas Festival and Sleigh Ride, both by Leroy Anderson, New York, New York, Rock Around the Clock, opera, jazz…” Rahimi said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rehearsals are held every Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the ʻĪao School Band Room at 260 South Market Street in Wailuku.

For further information, visit mauiyouthphilharmonic.org. Queries may be sent via email to [email protected] or call/text 808-283-6723.