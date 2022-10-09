The fifth annual Resource Recovery Maui 2022 will be held at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Oct. 15 with the theme “Reclaiming Water.”

Resource Recovery Maui highlights the best of sustainable agriculture practices and examples of best practice water use and restoration efforts.

It has been a transformative time in our four-island Maui County and the need to learn from and lean on each other is important. There are many recent inspirational events about Maui County water and these stories will be showcased.

This years’ featured speakers are (alphabetical):

Nicole Maharani Carbonyl from the Honomanu Restoration Project will celebrate the capacity building progress

Keko Enomoto, Pa‘upena Community Development, will speak about securing water for homesteaders

Shay Chan Hodges, an engaged Maui County citizen, will address corporate control of water

Napua Hueu from Hana Highway Regulation will discuss the effects of tourism and Hana Highway winter plans

Ki’i Kaho’ohanhano will share mportant cultural parallels

Student representation from Kukulu Kumuhana cohort sharing cultural experiences of summer farm work tour

Wetlands advocate Robin Knox will speak about the importance of wetlands

Share Your Mana Advisory Committee will discuss the work on influencing government

Sarah Malik Wahls from the Maui Forest Bird Recovery project will provide an update on the Alala (Hawaiian crow) project

Zenuru Ho‘olako Farm Ranch, Emmitt Freitas and Samuel Hambek from Kahikinui Hawaiian Homestead will make a presentation on watershed restoration work.

The event moderator is Jordan Hocker, who is an active and engaged Maui County citizen and justice advocate.

Lawmakers and local decision makers are always invited to Resource Recovery Maui. The content feed created from this event will be extrapolated and delivered to lawmakers. Every year this event boasts action oriented successes and event organizers work to strengthen the lines of communication between community, businesses and elected leaders. This event will supply valuable reference information and is a continuing tool for strong civic development.

In 2018, the event’s opening theme was Resource Recovery: What it Really Looks Like and in 2019, the event was Resource Recovery: Taking Conversation to Direct Action. It was a good sign of particular progress with water topics that 2020’s theme was Resource Recovery: Let the Solutions Flow and in 2021 Resource Recovery: Connecting Nā Moku (islands) allowed a virtual platform to deliver progressive stories throughout Hawai‘i.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be in-person and live-streamed on the internet. Those who are interested may register on the app Eventbrite: Resource Recovery Maui 2022 Registration. Any questions or those interested in sponsorship can email event managers at [email protected]