Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 10, 2022

October 10, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
8-12
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
5-7
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            east in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:39 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 02:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:19 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:39 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:20 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:19 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:20 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate size, medium period north swell is peaking early this morning and will begin to slowly fade later today. Thus, the High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island today. A late week northwest to north moderate, medium period swell may again increase surf along north-facing shores to near the advisory levels. A mid week arrival of a small, long period south swell may bump up south-facing shore surf during the second half of the week. Eastern shore chop will remain very small due to a lack of any significant trade flow. East- facing shores better exposed to a north swell wrap will experience an additional foot or two of surf through Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Comments
