Maui Surf Forecast for October 10, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|8-12
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|5-7
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
east in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:19 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:06 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:20 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:05 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate size, medium period north swell is peaking early this morning and will begin to slowly fade later today. Thus, the High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island today. A late week northwest to north moderate, medium period swell may again increase surf along north-facing shores to near the advisory levels. A mid week arrival of a small, long period south swell may bump up south-facing shore surf during the second half of the week. Eastern shore chop will remain very small due to a lack of any significant trade flow. East- facing shores better exposed to a north swell wrap will experience an additional foot or two of surf through Tuesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
