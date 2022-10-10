Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-15 8-12 6-8 6-8 West Facing 5-7 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:39 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 02:23 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:39 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:20 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:19 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size, medium period north swell is peaking early this morning and will begin to slowly fade later today. Thus, the High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island today. A late week northwest to north moderate, medium period swell may again increase surf along north-facing shores to near the advisory levels. A mid week arrival of a small, long period south swell may bump up south-facing shore surf during the second half of the week. Eastern shore chop will remain very small due to a lack of any significant trade flow. East- facing shores better exposed to a north swell wrap will experience an additional foot or two of surf through Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.