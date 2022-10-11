PC: Google. Map Data 2022 imagery CNES, Airbus, Maxar Technologies via Hawaiʻi state Department of Health, Clean Water Branch

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued at Kahului Harbor on Maui.

The state Department of Health, Clean Water Branch reports that high surf has resulted in coastal waters reaching into foliage and other areas above the normal high-water mark, including roadways.

The public is advised to stay out of coastal waters that appear brown due to possible runoff containing pesticides and other chemicals, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, and debris that might be in the water.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff; however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.