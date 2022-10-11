Maui News

Hawaiʻi visitor wins $717K jackpot playing slot machine at Fremont Hotel and Casino

October 11, 2022, 1:30 PM HST
A lucky Hawaiʻi player won a $717,000+ jackpot playing Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Buffalo Inferno™ slot machine at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 7.

The guest, who requested to remain anonymous, typically stays at the California Hotel and Casino but decided to change things up by staying at the Fremont during her latest Las Vegas trip.

She jumped on Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno $5 slot machine on Friday, Oct. 7 and after inserting $100 and placing a $15 wager, the Boyd Rewards member hit three Buffalo Inferno 3X symbols, unlocking a grand progressive jackpot of $717,738.88 on her first spin.

Visitors continue to win big at Boyd Gaming properties in Las Vegas.

On Sept. 20 at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, a guest hit Boyd Gaming’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot and took home $110,363.

On Aug. 8 at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, a guest hit the Pai Gow 5 Aces Progressive Jackpot to win more than $21,000, along with an additional $2,000 on the Fortune Bonus.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming’s gaming entertainment experiences, visit www.boydgaming.com.

