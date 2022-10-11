Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
3-5
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:19 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:20 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:01 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:57 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            northeast around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:01 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 02:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:20 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The ongoing moderate size, medium period north swell will be trending down through the day as will north-facing shore surf. A late week north moderate, medium period swell will likely increase surf along north-facing shores to near or slightly above High Surf Advisory levels. Today's south shore surf will waver little under a very small, long period background south swell. A slightly larger, long period south swell arriving Wednesday will bump south-facing shore surf up by another foot or two during the second half of the week. Eastern shore chop will remain very small due to a lack of trades. East-facing shores better exposed to north swell wrap may experience a minor increase in surf today from a fading north swell and then again from a new north swell Friday and Saturday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with NNE winds 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Rare Plant Thought To Be Extinct Discovered On Kamehameha Schools Land On Hawaiʻi Island      2Maui Obituaries Week Ending Oct 9 2022      3Maui Boaters Blast State Cutting Spigots At Harbors Urge Water Enforcement Instead      4Maui Martial Arts Academy Teams Up With Global Nonprofit To Help Kids Train For Free      5Maui County Unveils New Electric Buses      6Maui Job Openings Featured Positions From Oct 1 9