Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 3-5 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:19 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:01 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:57 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:01 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 02:53 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The ongoing moderate size, medium period north swell will be trending down through the day as will north-facing shore surf. A late week north moderate, medium period swell will likely increase surf along north-facing shores to near or slightly above High Surf Advisory levels. Today's south shore surf will waver little under a very small, long period background south swell. A slightly larger, long period south swell arriving Wednesday will bump south-facing shore surf up by another foot or two during the second half of the week. Eastern shore chop will remain very small due to a lack of trades. East-facing shores better exposed to north swell wrap may experience a minor increase in surf today from a fading north swell and then again from a new north swell Friday and Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with NNE winds 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.