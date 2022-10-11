Maui Surf Forecast for October 11, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|3-5
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:20 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:05 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:20 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:05 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The ongoing moderate size, medium period north swell will be trending down through the day as will north-facing shore surf. A late week north moderate, medium period swell will likely increase surf along north-facing shores to near or slightly above High Surf Advisory levels. Today's south shore surf will waver little under a very small, long period background south swell. A slightly larger, long period south swell arriving Wednesday will bump south-facing shore surf up by another foot or two during the second half of the week. Eastern shore chop will remain very small due to a lack of trades. East-facing shores better exposed to north swell wrap may experience a minor increase in surf today from a fading north swell and then again from a new north swell Friday and Saturday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with NNE winds 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com