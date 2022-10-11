‘Ono Stuff is a new sing-along children’s book written by Tiana Kamen with music by Leon and Malia. Image courtesy: Maul Family Support Services

Maui Family Support Services received a federal grant for their Early Literacy Project to provide training and support in the implementation of evidence-based early literacy practices in the County of Maui.

With some of that funding they asked author Tiana Kamen of Kaua’i to use her knowledge of healthy eating and beautiful photos of plants from her “Farm to Keiki” book to create a children’s book that includes foundational reading tips on each page of the book.

The result is “‘Ono Stuff,” the latest of Kamen’s five books. All of them are written to empower others to adopt healthy, farm-to-table lifestyles, nurture healthy habits in our youngest children and mālama ‘āina – take care of the earth. These books are chock full of recipes featuring Hawaii-grown foods, educational tips, lesson plans and more.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All of Kamen’s books are all available for sale to the public on her website: www.farmtokeiki.org.

Early care providers throughout the state already are familiar with Kamen’s books. Through partnerships with the Hawaii Department of Health, US Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Education, more than 500 preschool teachers and family child care providers have already received her flagship Farm to Keiki curriculum book for participating in Tianaʻs Farm to Keiki workshops, trainings and learning collaboratives.

In these hands-on workshops, participants often leave with a nourished body and mind and soul. They connect to nature by planting seeds, cooking and eating foods from the ʻaina!

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Family Support Services also has partnered with Leon and Malia, Hawaiʻi’s award winning entertainers and composers, to use their famous keiki song, ‘Ono Stuff.

“The rhyming lyrics build phonological awareness skills, the music makes it fun, and many families are already familiar with the song,” said Traci Robello, Early Literacy Coordinator for Maui Family Support Services. “Using the common local staples of kalo, ‘ulu, u’ala, ko, mai’a, this sing-a-long book includes ‘Building Language Skills’ tips on each page and dialogic reading strategies that extends learning. Parents and children are reading, singing and learning together in a fun way. This book was a true collaboration effort for Hawaiʻi families to enjoy.”

Leon and Malia perform annually to tens of thousands of school children throughout Hawaiʻi. Leon and Malia’s Hawaiʻi Kids Music concerts, videos, CDs, activity books and other children’s products delight and inspire the children of Hawaiʻi to explore the natural and cultural magic of their unique island home. For more information, go to: www.hawaiikidsmusic.com.