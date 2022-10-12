Maui News

Input sought for management of Kamehamenui Forest Reserve on Maui

October 12, 2022, 4:47 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

KAMEHAMENUI FOREST ACQUIRED FOR CONSERVATION. 3,433 acres of mountain watershed lands protected in perpetuity for the people of Hawaiʻi. Courtesy of Island Sotheby’s International Realty.
Kamehamenui Forest Reserve (Sept. 4, 2020). VC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

A recent land acquisition protects the Kula water aquifer, habitat for endangered species, and community-based forest restoration opportunities. These lands are now protected in perpetuity thanks to federal, state and nonprofit partners.

The Trust for Public Land purchased 3,433 acres of property in upland Kula from the Shizuka Asakawa Revocable Trust in July 2020 and conveyed the property to the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife in 2020.

Now the department is developing a management plan and is inviting the public to attend a public scoping meeting to gather input and ideas, and address any questions or concerns. 

  • There will be an in-person informational meeting today, Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Kula Community Center on Lower Kula Rd in Kula, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.  
  • A virtual information meeting will be held next Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Written comments can also be sent via email close of business on Nov. 18, 2022 to Shahin Ansari, a contractor with H.T. Harvey and Associates, at [email protected] 
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Topics of discussion during this meeting could include resource protection, access, trails, game management, and other public uses.  

  • Kamehamenui, Maui. PC: DLNR/DOFAW
  • Upper Kula. Courtesy of Island Sotheby’s International Realty.
  • PC: DLNR Hawai’i
  • Kamehamenui Forest Reserve (Sept. 4, 2020). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi
  • Kamehamenui Forest Reserve (Sept. 4, 2020). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi
  • Kamehamenui Forest Reserve (Sept. 4, 2020). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Rare Plant Thought To Be Extinct Discovered On Kamehameha Schools Land On Hawaiʻi Island 2Baldwin High Graduate Among Three College Students Killed Near Phoenix After Being Struck By Suv In Wrong Lane 3Multiple Ocean Rescues At Napili Bay Drowning Reported At Kapalua Bay 4Breaking Tulsi Gabbard Announces She Is Leaving The Democratic Party 5Maui Council Approves Resolution To Acquire 45 Acres Of Ab Lands 6Hawaiʻi Visitor Wins 717k Jackpot Playing Slot Machine At Fremont Hotel And Casino