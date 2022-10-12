KAMEHAMENUI FOREST ACQUIRED FOR CONSERVATION. 3,433 acres of mountain watershed lands protected in perpetuity for the people of Hawaiʻi. Courtesy of Island Sotheby’s International Realty. Kamehamenui Forest Reserve (Sept. 4, 2020). VC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

A recent land acquisition protects the Kula water aquifer, habitat for endangered species, and community-based forest restoration opportunities. These lands are now protected in perpetuity thanks to federal, state and nonprofit partners.

The Trust for Public Land purchased 3,433 acres of property in upland Kula from the Shizuka Asakawa Revocable Trust in July 2020 and conveyed the property to the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife in 2020.

Now the department is developing a management plan and is inviting the public to attend a public scoping meeting to gather input and ideas, and address any questions or concerns.

There will be an in-person informational meeting today, Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Kula Community Center on Lower Kula Rd in Kula, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A virtual information meeting will be held next Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Written comments can also be sent via email close of business on Nov. 18, 2022 to Shahin Ansari, a contractor with H.T. Harvey and Associates, at [email protected]

Topics of discussion during this meeting could include resource protection, access, trails, game management, and other public uses.






















