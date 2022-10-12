Maui Surf Forecast for October 12, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:20 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:05 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:20 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current north swell will continue to slowly lower through Thursday. A new north swell will build late Thursday and Thursday night, and peak near advisory levels along north facing shores on Friday. This swell will then gradually lower through the weekend. A new north-northwest swell is forecast to build Saturday night, potentially producing advisory level surf for north facing shores late Sunday through early Monday.
A new small long period south swell will build today, boosting south shore surf up to around the summertime average late this afternoon through Saturday, before returning to mainly background levels Sunday through early next week.
East shore surf will remain well below normal during the next 7 days due to the lack of trades over and upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com