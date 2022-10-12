Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            northeast around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:01 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 02:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:20 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

                            evening, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:24 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:35 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            north around 5 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 10:46 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:20 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north swell will continue to slowly lower through Thursday. A new north swell will build late Thursday and Thursday night, and peak near advisory levels along north facing shores on Friday. This swell will then gradually lower through the weekend. A new north-northwest swell is forecast to build Saturday night, potentially producing advisory level surf for north facing shores late Sunday through early Monday. 


A new small long period south swell will build today, boosting south shore surf up to around the summertime average late this afternoon through Saturday, before returning to mainly background levels Sunday through early next week. 


East shore surf will remain well below normal during the next 7 days due to the lack of trades over and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
