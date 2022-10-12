Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:01 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 02:53 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:24 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:35 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 10:46 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north swell will continue to slowly lower through Thursday. A new north swell will build late Thursday and Thursday night, and peak near advisory levels along north facing shores on Friday. This swell will then gradually lower through the weekend. A new north-northwest swell is forecast to build Saturday night, potentially producing advisory level surf for north facing shores late Sunday through early Monday.

A new small long period south swell will build today, boosting south shore surf up to around the summertime average late this afternoon through Saturday, before returning to mainly background levels Sunday through early next week.

East shore surf will remain well below normal during the next 7 days due to the lack of trades over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.