Maui Surf Forecast for October 13, 2022

October 13, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
5-7
8-12 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            north around 5 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 10:46 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:20 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:45 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:19 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.3 feet 11:47 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north swell will continue to slowly lower through today. A new north swell will build in late tonight, peak near advisory levels Friday before gradually lowering through the weekend. A north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Saturday night, potentially producing advisory level surf for north facing shores late Sunday through early Monday. An even larger north swell is anticipated around middle of next week. 


A small long-period south swell will continue to slowly fill in today, and will boost south shore surf up to around the summertime average through Saturday, before returning to mainly background levels Sunday through early next week. 


East shore surf will remain well below normal for the next couple of days due to the lack of trades over and upstream of the islands, but could see a small bump over the weekend into early next week as trades briefly return. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with WNW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 




