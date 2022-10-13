Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 5-7 8-12 West Facing 0-2 0-2 3-5 2-4 South Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 10:46 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:04 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:45 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:19 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.3 feet 11:47 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north swell will continue to slowly lower through today. A new north swell will build in late tonight, peak near advisory levels Friday before gradually lowering through the weekend. A north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Saturday night, potentially producing advisory level surf for north facing shores late Sunday through early Monday. An even larger north swell is anticipated around middle of next week.

A small long-period south swell will continue to slowly fill in today, and will boost south shore surf up to around the summertime average through Saturday, before returning to mainly background levels Sunday through early next week.

East shore surf will remain well below normal for the next couple of days due to the lack of trades over and upstream of the islands, but could see a small bump over the weekend into early next week as trades briefly return.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with WNW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.