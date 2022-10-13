Josh Tatofi. PC: Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.

The Shops at Wailea announces Grammy-nominated and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer Josh Tatofi as the concert headliner on Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30-7 p.m. The free concert series titled “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” which means “the sweet music of Wailea” welcomes guests to enjoy live performances by local artists.

“Each month, it’s our honor to bring performers to The Shops that showcase Hawaii’s talented arts and entertainment community,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “We’re thrilled to have Josh Tatofi headline this month’s concert series and we can’t wait for our guests to hear music by this highly awarded musician.”

Josh Tatofi has won two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for the categories of Male Vocalist of the Year and Island Music Album of the Year for “Pua Kiele.” He received a Grammy nomination in 2018 for the same album in the category of Regional Roots. Tatofi’s sophomore Hawaiian album, “Ua Kui A Lawa” won five Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards in 2020 for the following categories: Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Island Music Album of the Year, Entertainer of the Year and Single of the Year “Melia.” Tatofi won “Best International Pacific Artist” in 2020 at the Pacific Music Awards in New Zealand and won the 2021 Island Music Award for Male Artist of the Year.

The “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” concert series is held on the last Friday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m. and will feature local artists. The complimentary event will take place in the Lower Valley Performance Area and welcomes guests of all ages.

For more information on events, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com.