Maui Arts & Entertainment

The Shops at Wailea “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” concert features Josh Tatofi, Oct. 28

October 13, 2022, 5:18 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Josh Tatofi. PC: Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.

The Shops at Wailea announces Grammy-nominated and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer Josh Tatofi as the concert headliner on Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30-7 p.m. The free concert series titled “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” which means “the sweet music of Wailea” welcomes guests to enjoy live performances by local artists. 

“Each month, it’s our honor to bring performers to The Shops that showcase Hawaii’s talented arts and entertainment community,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “We’re thrilled to have Josh Tatofi headline this month’s concert series and we can’t wait for our guests to hear music by this highly awarded musician.”

Josh Tatofi has won two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for the categories of Male Vocalist of the Year and Island Music Album of the Year for “Pua Kiele.”  He received a Grammy nomination in 2018 for the same album in the category of Regional Roots. Tatofi’s sophomore Hawaiian album, “Ua Kui A Lawa” won five Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards in 2020 for the following categories: Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Island Music Album of the Year, Entertainer of the Year and Single of the Year “Melia.” Tatofi won “Best International Pacific Artist” in 2020 at the Pacific Music Awards in New Zealand and won the 2021 Island Music Award for Male Artist of the Year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” concert series is held on the last Friday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m. and will feature local artists. The complimentary event will take place in the Lower Valley Performance Area and welcomes guests of all ages.

For more information on events, visit  www.theshopsatwailea.com. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Baldwin High Graduate Among Three College Students Killed Near Phoenix After Being Struck By Suv In Wrong Lane 2Rare Plant Thought To Be Extinct Discovered On Kamehameha Schools Land On Hawaiʻi Island 3Update On West Maui Hospital To Be Presented In Council Committee On Monday 4Maui Council Approves Resolution To Acquire 45 Acres Of Ab Lands 5Maui Halloween Lineup Lahaina Parade Costume Contests 6Breaking Tulsi Gabbard Announces She Is Leaving The Democratic Party