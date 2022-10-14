Maui News

Mayor says taxpayers will benefit from $73M in energy cost-savings through new program

October 14, 2022, 1:12 PM HST
Johnson Controls. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Maui County taxpayers can expect to benefit from $73 million in energy and water conservation cost savings from a 20-year energy cost savings agreement with contractor Johnson Controls, according to an announcement issued today by Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino.

“This is a fiscally responsible project that saves taxpayer dollars, creates local jobs, reduces our carbon footprint, and, importantly, frees up clean water that we can use for affordable housing,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press release. “Reducing dependence on fossil fuels means we are taking money out of an oil tanker and keeping it right here, investing in jobs for our residents.”

The contractor expects the project will create more than 40 local jobs for the engineering, project management and maintenance support.

“I’m excited to see our Wailuku office filled up with engineers, project managers and technicians who want to make a positive impact for the County of Maui,” said Ron Young, Area Operations Manager, Johnson Controls.

Earlier this year, Maui County issued a request for proposals seeking ways to reduce energy, water and fuel use countywide after oil prices spiked in December.  The county’s $29 million Phase 1 agreement with Johnson Controls is projected to result in energy and water efficiency savings – over 20 years – of $73 million at 141 Maui County facilities.

The agreement’s terms require Johnson Controls to guarantee energy and water efficiency savings, measured annually. The contractor will provide maintenance support to maintain efficiency. If there is a shortfall in projected annual savings in a given year, the contractor must write a shortfall check to the County for the difference and take actions to improve energy efficiency savings.

Forecasted Phase 1 project benefits:

  • A reduction of 2,293 tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, which is equivalent to 7,146 barrels of oil per year.
  • A 33 percent reduction in potable water consumption by Maui County, with a conservation of 87 million gallons of clean water annually through more efficient fixtures and the use of brackish water for irrigation at parks
  • Up to 6% reduction in Maui County’s total electricity bill with electricity efficiency measures, such as LED lighting The County is actively working on including solar + storage, EV Fleet vehicles, and additional efficiency improvements across all County assets.  “This project puts us on a strong footing to achieve the goals outlined in our soon-to-be-released Climate Action and Resiliency Plan,” said Alex de Roode, the County’s Energy Commissioner. “This is not just a report with goals. It is an action plan with specific measures that are urgently needed to address climate change and make our islands more resilient. Those actions have taken a big leap forward with the signing of this energy savings performance contract.  We still have more work to do to reach our clean energy and climate action goals.” 

Other program details: The projects include 141 locations at County office buildings, Fire Stations, Police Stations, Parks, Department of Water Supply and Environmental Management facilities on Maui, Lānaʻi & Molokaʻi. 

  • Interior & exterior LED lighting retrofits 
  • Electric Vehicle & Electric Vehicle charging stations
  • Plumbing fixture replacements (high-efficiency sinks, restroom facilities and showers)
  • Air infiltration & ventilation improvements to prevent cold air-conditioned air from escaping buildings
  • Window film on County buildings for cooling
  • High-efficiency transformer installations
  • Plug load controllers (conserves energy during idle times)

The County’s Office of Climate Change, Resiliency and Sustainability is leading this effort under Office of the Mayor.

PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
