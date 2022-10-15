The Maui Council’s Infrastructure and Transportation Committee on Monday will discuss a bill prohibiting a commercial system of short-term rentals of dockless vehicles, and a separate bill authorizing the implementation of a parking ambassador program.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Council Chamber, and is available for viewing on the BlueJeans virtual platform, and will also be broadcast on Akakū.

Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura, who chairs the committee made the announcement.

Bill 133—introduced by Councilmember Tamara Paltin and discussed in committee Oct. 3—would make it unlawful to park or abandon dockless vehicles on public property, a sidewalk, a street or a highway. Sugimura said dockless vehicles, such as electric bicycles and electric scooters, left on sidewalks can create a tripping hazard and make sidewalks inaccessible to pedestrians with disabilities.

“This bill addresses the rapid growth of privately owned and on-demand dockless vehicle systems,” said Sugimura. “Commercial short-term rentals of these types of vehicles can create hazards for pedestrians, clutter and an unsafe environment when left undocked.

“While I wholeheartedly support multimodal transportation options, it’s important that we regulate commercial rentals of e-bikes and e-scooters to require docking stations where someone can rent from and return to.”

Bill 151, proposed by the Department of Management, would authorize a parking ambassador program to assist the county Department of Transportation in enforcing county and state parking laws and create apayment system by establishing paid parking zones and permit parking zones.

As stated in the bill, revenue from parking fees would be used to “provide for the purchase, rental, acquisition, supervision, collection, use, protection, inspection, installation, operation, maintenance, control and regulation” of parking-related expenses.

In addition to receiving live testimony by phone or video conference, the committee will accept written testimony. For instructions on submitting testimony, visit MauiCounty.us/testify.