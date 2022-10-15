The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure on High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between Main Street and the King Kamehameha Golf Club on Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder sweeping.

Papawai Point: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway in the northbound direction and intermittent closure of both lanes near mile marker 9, in the vicinity of Papawai Point on Sunday Oct. 16 from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. for rock removal. Traffic in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control in the remaining lane (contraflow). Details here.

Olowalu to Kapunakea: Roving right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between Kapunakea Street and Fleming Road on Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

Lahaina: Lane shift and shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Front Street and Aholo Road on Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Oct. 18, through Thursday, Oct. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping of the center median.

— Piʻilani Highway (Routes 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification) Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) will remain reduced to two lanes (one in each direction) and access to Kūlanihākoʻi Street will be through South Kīhei Road. Details here.

— Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku (night work): Shoulder closure on Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions between High Street and Maui Lani Parkway on Tuesday, Oct. 18, into Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. for street sweeping. Parking stalls will be closed overnight.

Wailuku to Kahului: Shoulder closure on Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions between High Street and Hobron Avenue on Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping. Bike lanes will be closed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahului: Single right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between Kahului Beach Road and Hāna Highway on Monday, Oct. 17, through Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for palm pruning.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) in both directions between Perimeter Road and Hāna Highway on Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36) —

Kahului to Pāʻia: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Hoʻokipa Park on Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Pāʻia (night work): Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between the Pāʻia Mini-Bypass Road and Holo Place on Monday, Oct. 17, into Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. for street sweeping. Parking stalls will be closed overnight.

— Haleakalā Highway/Keolani Place (Route 36A) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kanahā Ponds: Shoulder closure on Haleakalā Highway/Keolani Place (Route 36A) in both directions between Hāna Highway and Kahale Street/Palapala Drive on Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiheʻe: Shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) in both directions between Waiheʻe Valley Road and Waiehu Beach Road on Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Kūihelani Highway/Dairy Road (Route 380) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Kūihelani Highway/Dairy Road (Route 380) in both directions between the vicinity of East Waikō Road and Keolani Place on Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Waiehu Beach Road/Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Waiehu to Kahului: Shoulder closure on Waiehu Beach Road/Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) in both directions between Kahekili Highway and Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in both directions between Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way on Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) in both directions between the vicinity of Lauʻō Loop and Lowe’s on Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.