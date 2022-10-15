Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 15, 2022

October 15, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
8-12
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:18 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:28 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 08:04 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The north swell that peaked yesterday afternoon has traveled down the island chain. Early morning swell observations of between 7 to 8 feet at Hilo's nearshore buoy indicate that a High Surf Advisory (HSA) is also warranted for the north-facing shores of Big Island through at least the early part of the day. The HSA will be in effect for the north-facing shores of the smaller islands, except Lanai, through 6 PM HST today. Additionally, a Small Craft Advisory for elevated seas exposed to this north swell is in effect for the windward waters of Kauai, Oahu, and Maui County and Big Island through 6 PM HST today. The next similar size north northwest swell is scheduled to arrive around Kauai mid to late Sunday morning. This swell may potentially produce another round of near advisory level surf along north-facing shores as it peaks Monday. A larger north swell is modeled to reach our waters during the middle of next week. A small, medium period south swell will continue to provide a minor boost to south-facing shore surf through the day, before returning to background levels from Sunday through early next week. Except for eastern shores exposed to the north swell, east-facing shore chop will remain small the next several days as a result of anemic trades over and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Semi choppy with NE winds 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Baldwin High Graduate Among Three College Students Killed Near Phoenix After Being Struck By Suv In Wrong Lane      2Update On West Maui Hospital To Be Presented In Council Committee On Monday      3Maui Halloween Lineup Lahaina Parade Costume Contests      4Breaking No Tsunami Expected After 5 0 Mauna Loa Earthquake      5Hawaiʻi Visitor Wins 717k Jackpot Playing Slot Machine At Fremont Hotel And Casino      6Maui Council Approves Resolution To Acquire 45 Acres Of Ab Lands