Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 8-12 6-8 5-7 West Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:18 AM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:02 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:28 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 08:04 AM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The north swell that peaked yesterday afternoon has traveled down the island chain. Early morning swell observations of between 7 to 8 feet at Hilo's nearshore buoy indicate that a High Surf Advisory (HSA) is also warranted for the north-facing shores of Big Island through at least the early part of the day. The HSA will be in effect for the north-facing shores of the smaller islands, except Lanai, through 6 PM HST today. Additionally, a Small Craft Advisory for elevated seas exposed to this north swell is in effect for the windward waters of Kauai, Oahu, and Maui County and Big Island through 6 PM HST today. The next similar size north northwest swell is scheduled to arrive around Kauai mid to late Sunday morning. This swell may potentially produce another round of near advisory level surf along north-facing shores as it peaks Monday. A larger north swell is modeled to reach our waters during the middle of next week. A small, medium period south swell will continue to provide a minor boost to south-facing shore surf through the day, before returning to background levels from Sunday through early next week. Except for eastern shores exposed to the north swell, east-facing shore chop will remain small the next several days as a result of anemic trades over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NE winds 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph.