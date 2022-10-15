Maui Surf Forecast for October 15, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|8-12
|6-8
|5-7
|West Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:21 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:02 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:21 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The north swell that peaked yesterday afternoon has traveled down the island chain. Early morning swell observations of between 7 to 8 feet at Hilo's nearshore buoy indicate that a High Surf Advisory (HSA) is also warranted for the north-facing shores of Big Island through at least the early part of the day. The HSA will be in effect for the north-facing shores of the smaller islands, except Lanai, through 6 PM HST today. Additionally, a Small Craft Advisory for elevated seas exposed to this north swell is in effect for the windward waters of Kauai, Oahu, and Maui County and Big Island through 6 PM HST today. The next similar size north northwest swell is scheduled to arrive around Kauai mid to late Sunday morning. This swell may potentially produce another round of near advisory level surf along north-facing shores as it peaks Monday. A larger north swell is modeled to reach our waters during the middle of next week. A small, medium period south swell will continue to provide a minor boost to south-facing shore surf through the day, before returning to background levels from Sunday through early next week. Except for eastern shores exposed to the north swell, east-facing shore chop will remain small the next several days as a result of anemic trades over and upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi choppy with NE winds 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com