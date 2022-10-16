Campaign event listings are posted below:

Richard Bissen

Bissen gets Carepenter’s Union endorsement

Richard Bissen & The Bissen Movement team announced the support of the Carpenters Union Local 745. The endorsement comes from a unanimous vote from the eight member Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters PAC Committee.

“I respect the current Mayor, but I believe Rick is a once in a generation candidate. We all wish for our kids to get educated and come back home to serve, and at times lead, if it’s a calling. I believe this is a calling for Rick,” said a PAC member in a campaign press release.

“Carpenters are an essential piece of our community and we welcome the support of the union and its leaders and welcome their approximately 600 members to the Bissen Movement,” according to the announcement.

The Carpenters Union Local 745 is one of the largest building trade unions in Hawaiʻi, leading the way in training, educating and representing the next generation of skilled construction professionals.

“I am so grateful and honored by the overwhelming support and faith of the community and the belief in the collective kuleana of Maui Nui. Together we will realize Kamaaina Prosperity,” said Bissen.

Other endorsements this year include:

Maui Chamber of Commerce (COMPAC)

Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association (HGEA) and their approximately 43,000 members Iron Workers Union Local 625

Retired 2nd Circuit Court Judges of Maui County, Honorable Judge Eric Romanchak, Honorable Judge Harriet Holt, Honorable Judge Artemio Baxa, Honorable Judge Geronimo Valdriz, Honorable Judge Doug McNish, Honorable Judge Joe Cardoza, Honorable Judge Shackley Raffetto, & Honorable Judge Richard Komo

For more information on Richard Bissen visit www.bissenmovement.com or join the campaign on social media. Facebook: @bissenmovement . Instagram: @bissenmovement .

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino will be honored at the virtual “. . . Do What Is Right” Gala fundraiser for Maui Economic Opportunity from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28. PC: Courtesy MEO

Victorino receives HSTA endorsement

The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association announced its endorsement to re-elect Michael Victorino – its first ever recommendation in a Maui County mayoral election. HSTA has more than 13,500 members.

“Mayor Victorino has shown that he’s a strong supporter of our public school teachers, students, and families, especially throughout the COVID pandemic,” said Osa Tui Jr., president of the HSTA. “Going forward, we need to make sure that our classrooms have highly qualified teachers for all of our students and Mayor Victorino’s commitment to completing thousands more affordable housing units. His work on increasing teacher housing will go a long way towards making sure we can recruit and retain more Maui County educators.”

HSTA joins 12 other organizations that previously endorsed Victorino including ILWU, UPW, AFL-CIO, LiUNA Local 368, International Union of Operating Engineers, IUPAT District Council 50, Hawaiʻi Firefighters Association, Hawaiʻi Hotel & Lodging Association, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, Maui Chamber of Commerce, along with support by the Realtors Association of Maui.

For more information about Michael Victorino’s platform, visit www.victorinoformayor.com or call the Victorino for Mayor campaign office at 808-793-2462 or email [email protected]

Tasha Kama.

Friends of Tasha Kama to host Talk Story Dinner, Oct. 26

Friends of Tasha Kama announced that a campaign fundraiser dinner will be held for Councilmember and Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Natalie “Tasha” Kama (Kahului Residency District) on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Kahului Community Center, starting at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The public is invited to join Councilmember Kama for an evening of good food, music by local group “Nevah Too Late,” hula and numerous door prizes. Dinner will consist of a Hawaiian plate prepared by Four Sisters Catering.

Member Kama will talk story with attendees and share some of the highlights of her first two terms, as well as plans she has to continue serving the residents of Kahului as well as the larger community of Maui County.

Tickets are available from campaign volunteers and on the Friends of Tasha Kama website for a suggested donation of $25. Kahului Community Center is located at 275 Uhu Street, Kahului, HI 96732.

For more information, or to request tickets, visit https://www.friendsoftashakama.com/ or call 808-385-3400.