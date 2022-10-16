Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 16, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Ellen Martin Franco

Oct. 11, 1925 – Oct. 13, 2022

Ellen Martin Franco, 97 from Makawao, passed away peacefully at Hale Makua Kahului.

She was a homemaker, who cooked and baked great meals, loved her plants and gardening, sewed and crocheted many items for her family and friends to enjoy.

She was predeceased by her husband’s Harry Burns and Henry Franco, daughter Heidi Franco, brothers Manuel, Jacob and John Martin, and sisters Minnie Aheong, Lucy Ferreira, Rose Bumanglag, Julia Martin and Mary Tendo.

She is survived by her daughters, Melinda (Richard) Ishii, and Cindy (Palani) Ashdown, and grandsons Danny Ishii and Alexander Ashdown.

Thank you to Maui Health, Hale Makua and Maui Hospice for their wonderful and loving care of our mom.

Service will be held at St. Joseph Church Makawao on Nov. 2, 2022, family viewing will start at 8:30 a.m., public viewing at 9 a.m., mass starts at 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Arrangements made by Norman’s Mortuary.

Manuel John Moniz Jr.

June 12, 1931 – Sept. 23, 2022

Manuel Moniz, Jr., 91, passed away on Sept. 23, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. “ Jr.”, as he was known to everyone, was born in Wailuku on June 12,1931 to Manuel Moniz Sr. of Hāna, Maui and Margaret Meyers of Huelo, Maui.

He was a proud graduate of St. Anthony Boys’ School. He enlisted in the army in 1950-1953, and was later employed at Bikini Atoll with Holmes and Narvar Construction Company until 1954.

He returned to Maui where he met and married his wife Connie of 67 years.



He began his first job on Maui with Hawaiian Airlines as a baggage handler in 1954 and worked his way up to become Senior Vice President of Community and Political Affairs where he retired after 38 years.

Jr. loved serving his community through many organizations. He was proud to volunteer as a firefighter at the Kahului airport for the State of Hawaiʻi in his younger years. Other highlights included Maui County Fair director, liquor commissioner, Maui county council member, Maui Chamber of Commerce, serving as campaign manager for the late Senator Mamoru Yamasaki for 40 years. He was appointed by former Governor Burns and former Governor Ariyoshi as a board member of the Department of Land and Natural Resources. He also served on the Maui County Visitors Association. Jr. was instrumental in the opening of the Kapalua Airport, servicing the citizens on the west side. He was a proud member of the Kiwanis club where he, along with other members, was active in developing a program for little league players to travel to the mainland. He was one of the founders of the Maui Invitational Basketball Tournament where the primary recipients was the Boy Scouts of Maui. Our dad was very proud of his many accomplishments but the one that he was most proud of, in his own words was “ being able to coach basketball at Christ the King Grade School and St. Anthony High School.”

Jr. is survived by his wife Connie, and four children, Angela (Chucky) Nunes, Kevin Moniz, Annette (Edgar) Tesoro, Tina (Jarret) Roback, eleven grandchildren, Brent (Makana) Nunes, Blake (Adrianna) Nunes, Brady (Danielle) Nunes, Bryce (Nicole) Nunes, Taylor Moniz, Cody (Kai) Tesoro, Sean (Shannon)Tesoro, Tara Tesoro, Gabby (Ian) Pascua, Kamalei Roback, Keola Roback, eleven great-grandchildren, Braxten and Blayze Nunes, Isabella Nunes, Rowyn and Dakota Nunes, Caine Fernandez-Loui, Kobe Nunes, Shay Tesoro, Quinn and Luca Tesoro, Keanu Pascua, and one more on the way in November (Natalia).

Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku. Public viewing will be at 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with eulogy and mass to follow. Private burial services with military honors will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank his many doctors and most especially the awesome and caring staff at Maui Hospice.

Dennis Leimaile “Unko D” Kekiwi

July 22, 1949 – Sept. 14, 2022

Dennis Leimaile “Unko D” Kekiwi, 73, of Lahaina, Maui, formerly of Keʻanae, Maui, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022.

He survived by his companion, Gale Yoshimoto; his son, Desmond Kekiwi; grandchildren, Baylee Mailehua Kekiwi and Ocean Sammi Polena Kekiwi; brother, Joe (Charlotte) Kekiwi; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, James and Mary Kekiwi; brothers, James, Walter, Henry, Lawrence, Stanley, Edward, Joseph M., Jerome and Glenn Kekiwi; sisters, Elizabeth Akina, Isabelle Kaha, Esther Kekahuna, Lucille Smith and Lani Baybado.

Unko D was born on July 22, 1949 to parents James Kekiwi and Mary Kapono. He graduated from St. Anthony High School and, before closing its doors, he was a bartender/manager at the Lahaina Broiler. He was a dedicated Cowboys fan. Unko D loved the ocean, especially fishing and laying net in front of Lahaina Broiler. He also loved music and golf but, most of all he loved time spent with family.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Launiupoko Beach Park with service over ashes at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a pāʻina to follow.

Oct. 15, 1945 – Oct. 5, 2022

Agustina Fontanilla, 76, of Hilo, passed away on Oct. 5, 2022. Born Oct. 15, 1945 in the Philippines, she worked in the KTA Deli prior to retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Alejandro Fontanilla; sons, Charles Fontanilla, Andy (Trisha) Yadao; daughters, Cynthia (Myron) Sakamoto, Cecilia (Patrick) Yadao-Sambrio, Carolyn (Ruben) Daquep, Cathy (Donald Respicio) Yadao; sister, Florencia Yagin; brother, Rudolfo Yacap; in addition to many grandchildren, a great-grandchild and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Nov. 1, 2022 at 5 p.m. Service to follow at 6 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary, Hilo. Aloha attire encouraged. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hawaiʻi Care Choices.

Martin George Heins

Oct. 3, 1956 – Sept. 9, 2022

Martin George Heins, 65, of Kailua Kona, Hawai‘i passed away on Sept. 9, 2022 in Kealakekua, Hawai‘i. He was born on Oct. 3, 1956, in the Netherlands. Martin served our Country in the Army, and worked as a mechanic and security guard.

He is survived by his brothers Eric and David Swor Heins of San Francisco, California; Pastor Paul Heins of Port Townsend, Washington; and his niece Lydia Heins of McMinnville, Oregon.

Private services will be held.

July 12, 1950 – Sept. 17, 2022

Sharon Sherane Nakamoto, 72, of Waikoloa, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022. Born July 12, 1950 in Honokaʻa, she retired as a supervisor of Puna Certified Nurseries in Kona.

She is survived by husband, Ray Nakamoto; step son, Matt (Stephani Janiw) Dochin of Lahaina; brother, Pat (Kim) Tomas of Kawaihae; brother in laws, Ron Nakamoto of Hilo, Alan Poncho (Joni) Nakamoto of Waikoloa; sister Amy Jean Domingcil of Hilo; sister in laws, Ilona (Mark) Haggerty of Waimea, Mae (George) Ikeda of Pahoa, Doreen Nakamoto and Viola Alfson of California; grandchildren, Moku and Kaimana; in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Private Services were held.

Nov. 19, 1929 – Sept. 14, 2022

Evelyn Fusayo Otsuka, 92 of Hilo passed away peacefully at private care home on Sept. 14, 2022. Born in Kapehu, she worked for Keaʻau Macadamia Nut Company, KKTei Restaurant, Ben Franklin Store, and retired from the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, Hilo Airport. She was a member of the United Public Workers and attended Hilo Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her son Harvey Otsuka of Hilo; daughters Terry Ann Harada of Hilo, Sandra (Wesley) Takai of Hilo, Arleen (Wayne) Yamasaki of Honolulu; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

Private Service held. No flowers or Koden.

Laureana “Aurea” Miyazono (Soriano)

July 4, 1943 – Oct. 2, 2022

Laureana “Aurea” Miyazono, 79, born on July 4, 1943 passed away on Oct. 2, 2022 in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi.

Aurea is from Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines. Aurea loved to cook, sew and crochet on her free time.

She is predeceased by her husband; Mitsuo Miyazono, parents; Leonardo and Claudia (Ramento) Soriano, brothers; Corazon Soriano and Julio Soriano, sister; Gorgonia Soriano; cousin; Soledad Acosta, brother in law; Amado Andrade.

She is survived by sister; Catalina Andrade, brothers; Andres (Norma) Soriano, Benjamin (Antonia Ragonton) Soriano, sister in law; Nora Soriano, step-children; Francis, Floyd and Iris. Along with four nieces, one nephew and three great nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary Wailuku on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Family viewing will start at 8 a.m., public viewing will start at 9 a.m. Service prayer at 11 a.m. Followed by lunch at Norman’s Mortuary. Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park Wailuku at 2 .pm.

Family of Laureana would like to say thank you to all the staff of Hale Makua especially the Ilima Unit for all the care they have given to her!!

Feb. 13, 1959 – Sept. 30, 2022

Wendy Curtis Iowane Kaiwi aka Weebz, 63, of Kula, Hawaiʻi, passed away on Sept. 30, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Feb. 13, 1959 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

Funeral Service will be held from 5 p.m. for family viewing, 6 p.m. for public viewing on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku, Prayer Service will begin at 7 p.m. Cremation to follow.

Family requests ALOHA ATTIRE to be worn for the Funeral Service.

Wendy Curtis loved surfing, diving, fishing, throwing net and picking opihi. He attended Haʻikū and Pāʻia Elementary School. He also attended Lahainaluna High School and was a part of the wrestling team. He graduated from Maui High School, and thereafter joined the Marines.

He later moved back Maui, where his three living children reside; Iwani Teru Kaiwi, Curtis Hideo Kaiwi and Briana Kamaliilani Chapman (Kaiwi). Along with his siblings; Charmaine Washington (Kaiwi), Lorna Mae Nishihara (Kaiwi), Rhoda-Ann Shimabuku (Kaiwi), Samuel J. Kaiwi Jr. and 12 grandchildren.

Elisea Quindara Tesoro

June 13, 1936 – Sept. 26, 2022

Elisea Quindara Tesoro, 86, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022, under the care of Hospice Maui, surrounded by family. She was born on June 13, 1936, in the Philippines.

Elisea was predeceased by her beloved husband, Paulino Tesoro. She is survived by her children, Paul (Luhmen) Tesoro, Edgar (Annette) Tesoro, Melanie Tesoro, Evangeline (Reynaldo) Fernandez; eight grandchildren, Cody (Kai; Shay), Sean (Shannon; Quinn, Luca), Tara, Derek, Brandon, Leilani (Conrad), Reynalynn (Jerry), Phillip (Nohelani); 16 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Affectionately called “Ely”, Elisea transcended the literal meaning of mother. Ely was a loving and amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A very thoughtful and caring auntie and friend to so many that knew her. She will be greatly missed.

Special Mahalo to Carmen and her family for their care, compassion and love for Elisea. Thank you to Hospice Maui for the care they gave to her in her time of need.

Viewing Services will be held at Ballard Mortuary in Kahului on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, commencing at 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church in Kahului, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, starting 9 a.m. The burial will immediately follow at Maui Memorial Park.

Dec. 13, 1955 – Oct. 8, 2022

Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact the Mortuary. Mahalo!

Samson Kamowaalii Vinuya

April 25, 1950 – Oct. 6, 2022

Samson Kamowaalii Vinuya, 72, of Ocean View, Hawai‘i passed away on Oct. 6, 2022 in Hilo, Hawai‘i. He was born on April 25, 1950, in Lahaina, Maui. Samson worked as a tour guide driver.

He is survived by his wife Gwen L. Kuhaulua Vinuya; daughters Linda Ann H. Vinuya of Ocean View; Annie Vinuya of Ocean View; Gwen M. Vinuya of Washington D.C.; hanai son Leroy Villaverde of Maui; sister Elizabeth Lehua Lapenia of Huelo, Maui; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held.

Michelle Johnson

Sept. 10, 1992 – Sept. 24, 2022

Michelle Celetta Johnson born Sept. 10, 1992 in Wailuku, Maui went to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2022.

Michelle is survived by her two beautiful kids Zoe, eight and Legend, five of Kihei. Her mother Irma Lowman of Kihei. Three siblings, Jacob (Jenae) Lowman Kihei, Kate (David) Alvarez Makawao, Amy (Daniel) Benitez Kihei. 12 nephews and niece’s. Proceeded in death by her beloved father, Phillip Johnson.

Michelle was a wonderful mom who loved her kids, cooking, sunsets, swimming in the ocean, camping, driving to Hāna and Ford trucks! She was a mom, daughter, sister, auntie and friend.

She will be missed by all who loved her!

Joseph Pedro

July 2, 1949 – Sept. 7, 2022

Joseph Fred Pedro, 73, passed away on Sept. 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 2, 1949 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 9, 2022 At Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului, Maui, Hawaiʻi. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. with cremation to follow.

Joseph is survived by his goddaughter/niece, Calmentina (“Tina Pedro”) Gomes and Ohana.

Joseph spent over two-decades working with the State of Hawaiʻi. He worked with The Maui Drug Court, Aloha House and as a Parole Officer for The Hawaiʻi Paroling Authority. He was also a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and Aloha Maui Pride. Throughout his work and his gentle nature, he has touched and changed many lives!

He was a wonderful brother, uncle and friend. A life that has been unexpectedly loss yet needed in Heaven. He will be dearly missed and is so very loved!

Thank You Lord for the Blessing of having such a beautiful human being be a part of our community and lives!

Until We Meet Again…….Fly Proudly With Rainbow Angel Wings

Walter Souza Cravalho Jr.

Sept. 28, 1961 – Sept. 20, 2022

Walter Cravalho Jr., 60, of Las Vegas passed away on Sept. 20, 2022 at home. He was born on Sept. 28, 1961 in Wailuku, Maui. He was a truck driver and a business owner.

Walter Jr is survived by his three daughters, Elena English (Juan Gonzales), Farrenleigh English (Sheldon “ Pili” Haupu), Anastasia (John “Epp”) Gomez; sisters Gisele (Russell “Rocky”) Higa, Gerri (Guy) Nakamura, Judy (Steven) Franco; nine grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Betty Cravalho and Walter Cravalho Sr. ; grandchild Sierra-Lynn Gonzales.

Visitation and Services will be held from 9 a.m to 12 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Burial to follow at 2 p.m at Valley Isle Memorial Park & Cemetery in Haiku.

Celebration of life will be at Kanahā Beach Park on Oct. 16, 2022 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

Marcelina Pascual Dolormente

Feb. 18, 1947 – Sept. 19, 2022

Marcelina Pascual Dolormente, 75, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born on Feb. 18, 1947, in the Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; prayer service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be held in the Philippines.

Marcelina is survived by her beloved husband, Anselmo Dolormente; daughter, Maryann Dolormente; two brothers; and four sisters.

Luis Rodrigo Belloso

March 13, 1961 – Sept. 23, 2022

Luis Rodrigo Belloso, 61, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on Sept. 23, 2022, in Arizona. He was born on March 13, 1961, in Guatemala.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; services will begin at 10 a.m.; burial will follow, 12 p.m., at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū.

Luis is survived by his wife, Stephanie Belloso; children, Jessica Belloso Mandel, Lindsay (Charles) Herrera, Kimberly Belloso; siblings, Marina Solis, Noemi Maldonado, Julio Belloso, Angelica Belloso Mario Belloso, Rodolfo Belloso, Alma Ochoa Dina Lovos; six grandchildren, Domenic, Alyssa, Alexandria, Mia, Jason and Adam; and numerous nieces and nephews.