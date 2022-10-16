Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 8-12 9-12 West Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 08:04 AM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:53 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 10:04 AM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north swell will be on the decline today, with a new, moderate sized northwest swell expected to arrive later today. This northwest swell is expected to peak near low end advisory levels later tonight or early Monday, and then decline through Tuesday. A larger, but short period, north swell is expected to arrive Wednesday with another bout of advisory level surf Wednesday night and early Thursday. Small background south swells are expected through Tuesday, with a series of slightly larger long period south swells expected Wednesday through Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.