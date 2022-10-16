Maui Surf Forecast for October 16, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|8-12
|9-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:21 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:22 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current north swell will be on the decline today, with a new, moderate sized northwest swell expected to arrive later today. This northwest swell is expected to peak near low end advisory levels later tonight or early Monday, and then decline through Tuesday. A larger, but short period, north swell is expected to arrive Wednesday with another bout of advisory level surf Wednesday night and early Thursday. Small background south swells are expected through Tuesday, with a series of slightly larger long period south swells expected Wednesday through Saturday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
