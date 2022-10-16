Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 16, 2022

October 16, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
8-12
9-12 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 08:04 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:53 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 10:04 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north swell will be on the decline today, with a new, moderate sized northwest swell expected to arrive later today. This northwest swell is expected to peak near low end advisory levels later tonight or early Monday, and then decline through Tuesday. A larger, but short period, north swell is expected to arrive Wednesday with another bout of advisory level surf Wednesday night and early Thursday. Small background south swells are expected through Tuesday, with a series of slightly larger long period south swells expected Wednesday through Saturday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
