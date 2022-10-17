Crime Statistics

Drugs allegedly found in stolen vehicle; Maui man arrested, warrants issued for two others

October 17, 2022, 3:05 PM HST
Richard Auwae Jr. PC: Maui Police Department

An indictment warrant was issued on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for three adults after a vehicle stop conducted last month by Crime Reduction Unit officers in Wailuku.

During the incident at around 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2022, officers observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, and a police canine alerted authorities to possible drugs inside, according to department reports.

The vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was obtained. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and heroin, according to police. Police also confirmed that the vehicle was stolen.

All three adults within the vehicle were arrested on outstanding warrants and were released including: the operator of the vehicle,

Police say Richard Auwae Jr., 48 was operating the vehicle. Within the vehicle were: Chivalry Asuncion Kalilikani, 38, a male; Kawenaleialoha Chun, 27, a female; and Auwae Jr.’s 13-year-old juvenile son.

Following last week’s indictment, Auwae Jr. was located at around 3:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Waiheʻe and was placed under arrest with bail set at $500,000.

Auwae Jr. was indicted for:

  • First degree promotion of a dangerous drug.
  • Second degree promotion of a dangerous drug.
  • Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
  • First degree endangerment of the welfare of a minor.

An indictment warrant has also been issued for the arrest of Kalilikane and Chun. Neither had been arrested at last report.

