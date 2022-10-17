Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua, under the direction of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kūkona. PC: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

The Festivals of Aloha heads to Wailea with events scheduled from Oct. 28-30, 2022 at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

The community and guests are invited to immerse themselves in a weekend of festivities, showcasing the Hawaiian culture and take a firsthand look inside the time-honored traditions passed down over the generations.

In line with this year’s Festivals of Aloha theme, ‘Kū I Ke ՙAki’ or ‘Stand Upon the Highest Point,’ the Resort’s Director of Hawaiian Programs, “Aunty Wendy” Tuivaioge has curated special complimentary experiences that allow guests to actively participate in a selection of educational and immersive Hawaiian activities.

The weekend will commence with a traditional Opening Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 30, with a Sounds of the Sea concert, featuring three-time Grammy-award winner Kalani Peՙa, on the Resort’s Oceanfront Lawn. On Saturday, Oct. 29, guests will enjoy Hula Is the Heartbeat, a celebration of Hawaiian music with Grammy-nominated and Nā Hōkū Hanohano-award winners Na Hoā and hula showcasing three of Maui’s hālau (hula schools)—Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua under direction of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kūkona, Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi under direction of Kumu Hula ʻIliahi & Haunani Paredes, and Hālau Hula Kauluokalā under direction of Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero. Other highlights include the Resort’s popular Live Aloha Market, a cultural Garden Tour, a guided Art Tour, Hawaiian Fashion and Lei Exhibitions, and more.

Parking is limited and space for some events will be off-site. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 4:30-9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. from 4-8 p.m., complimentary off-site parking with roundtrip shuttle service will be available at Wailea Event Parking, located across from Monkeypod off of Wailea Ike Drive. More information here.

“The Resort is dedicated to reimagining the mindful luxury travel experience by encouraging educational exploration of Maui and its unique culture,” according to a resort announcement.

“One of the best ways to authentically connect with the Hawaiian culture is to participate in local events that provide a look into the true aloha spirit through the traditions we honor and hold close to our hearts,” said Aunty Wendy. “We are honored to participate in this year’s Festivals of Aloha and look forward to having our community and guests join us for an incredible weekend.”

The Festivals of Aloha is one of the many cultural and educational programs the Resort offers, including a new Getaway experience, which features a variety of complimentary activities designed for guests of all kinds seeking meaningful ways to connect to the destination, including Hawaiian Star Stories, Coral Reefs 101, and more.

Schedule of Events:

Festival event flyer.

The full schedule of Festivals of Aloha complimentary weekend events at Four Seasons Resort Maui can be viewed here.