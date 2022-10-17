The Maui Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Oct. 22 in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: Alzheimerʻs Association – Hawaiʻi Chapter

The Hawai’i Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting its Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 22 at the Central Maui Building of the Boys and Girls Club of America across the street from the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku.

Opening Ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m.

On Maui Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their reasons to end the disease.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Walk will be in person, with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining the top priority. The Alzheimer’s Association will monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure the event adheres to the latest recommendations, according to an organization press release.

“We are extremely grateful to all our sponsors and participants for their generosity and commitment to supporting our local community,” said Scott Corderman, the event chair. “The funds raised through the Maui Walk will help the Alzheimer’s Association Hawai’i Chapter provide free education and support services to families and individuals on Maui impacted by this devastating disease.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In the State of Hawai’i, more than 29,000 people live with the disease, and 65,000 are caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Maui, visit alz.org/mauiwalk.