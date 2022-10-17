Maui News

Small home in Kanaio destroyed by fire

By Wendy Osher
 October 17, 2022, 9:46 AM HST
Kanaio home fire (3:30 p.m., Oct. 16, 2022) PC: Debra Lordan.

A small home in Kanaio was destroyed by fire on Sunday afternoon, displacing a single resident, fire officials said.

The fire was first reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, at a 20′ x 20′ structure on Upper Kanaio Road.

Fire officials say crews were unable to make access to the fire with response vehicles due to “extremely rough terrain.” The department dispatched Air 1 to make water drops on the fire, and crews brought the fire under control by 5:35 p.m.

The fire was declared extinguished at 6:19 p.m.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Units responding to the scene included three engine companies, Tanker 10, and the Department’s Air 1 helicopter.

Kanaio home fire (3:30 p.m., Oct. 16, 2022) PC: Debra Lordan.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Comments

