The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui is hosting a kaki farm tour and tasting on Halloween at Hashimoto’s Kula Persimmon & Cherimoya Farm in Kula.
The event, which runs 4:30 to 6 p.m., includes:
- Farm Tour Experience: Learn everything about the edible fruit kaki, also known as the Japanese persimmon: its varieties, environment, challenges and the farm’s rich history, with some trees nearing 100 years old.
- Sample tasting: Mild, tart, sweet and everything kaki – including preserves, scones, and other Hashimoto farm products. Light refreshments will also be provided by the cultural society.
- Purchase your own box ahead of time: If you are signing up for this event, you can order your own box of persimmons ahead of time.
The event is open and free to cultural society members. Space is limited, so registration is necessary at jcsmaui.org. Membership is available at $10 or $20. Go to the same website to become a member.
The farm is located at 1280 Pulehuiki Road in Kula. With limited parking on the farm, pre-arranged carpool will be provided for participants.
