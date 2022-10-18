Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 7-10 4-6 4-6 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 4-6 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:02 AM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:00 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:08 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 11:26 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 04:01 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 11:36 AM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell has subsided below High Surf Advisory thus the HSA has been cancelled. A larger, but shorter- period, north swell is expected to arrive tomorrow and may bring low- end advisory level surf to north facing shores tomorrow night and Thursday, before lowering Thursday night through Saturday.

Small background south swells are expected through today, with a series of slightly larger, longer-period south swells expected tomorrow through Saturday. With no significant trade wind flow over and upwind of the state, most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap through the week and slowly trend up over the weekend as trades return.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.