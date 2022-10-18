Maui Surf Forecast for October 18, 2022
|North Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|4-6
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
|Sunrise
|6:22 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:00 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:22 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell has subsided below High Surf Advisory thus the HSA has been cancelled. A larger, but shorter- period, north swell is expected to arrive tomorrow and may bring low- end advisory level surf to north facing shores tomorrow night and Thursday, before lowering Thursday night through Saturday.
Small background south swells are expected through today, with a series of slightly larger, longer-period south swells expected tomorrow through Saturday. With no significant trade wind flow over and upwind of the state, most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap through the week and slowly trend up over the weekend as trades return.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com