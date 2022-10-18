Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 18, 2022

October 18, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
7-10
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
4-6 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            north around 5 mph in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:02 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:00 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            southwest around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:08 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 11:26 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 04:01 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 11:36 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell has subsided below High Surf Advisory thus the HSA has been cancelled. A larger, but shorter- period, north swell is expected to arrive tomorrow and may bring low- end advisory level surf to north facing shores tomorrow night and Thursday, before lowering Thursday night through Saturday. 


Small background south swells are expected through today, with a series of slightly larger, longer-period south swells expected tomorrow through Saturday. With no significant trade wind flow over and upwind of the state, most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap through the week and slowly trend up over the weekend as trades return. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
