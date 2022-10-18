Maui News

Missing: Man last seen in Hāna, Maui on Sept. 6

October 18, 2022, 10:00 PM HST
* Updated October 18, 10:01 PM
Brandon Romero. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brandon Romero who was reported missing on Oct. 17, 2022.

Police say he was last heard from on Sept. 5, 2022, and last seen in Hāna on Sept. 6, 2022.

Romero does not have a cell phone and communicates using social media, according to police reports.

Brandon Romero is described as a 40-year-old male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any information about his location, they are asked to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 or Detective Kamakawiwoole at 808-244-6469.

Comments

