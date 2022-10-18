Maui News

Report: Hawaiʻi has highest hotel revenue per business in the US

October 18, 2022, 9:40 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Wailea Beach panorama. Photo credit: Wendy Osher.

New data reveals that Hawaiʻi has the highest-earning hotel businesses, according to the Hotel Tech Report, a global research platform for hotel technology. This comes as the hospitality industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report notes that the US hospitality market is currently valued at a staggering $93 billion.

HotelTechReport analyzed industry data for each US state, finding that Hawaiʻi hotel businesses make the most revenue overall, with each business raking in $25.8 million on average per year, the company press release said.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In Hawaiʻi, there are just 277 hotel businesses, in comparison to California which has 11 times more with 5,825.

According to the data, Hawaiʻi hotel businesses make up .55% of the total businesses in the state. Hawaiʻi hotel businesses also employ 40,067 people, an average of 4,067 per company.

“As the US hotel market continues to skyrocket, it’s interesting to see the industry’s footprint in each state, and the differences across the country, from revenue through to number of employees,” state the company press release. “Hawaiʻi is a very popular destination with some of the world’s most luxurious resorts, so it’s fascinating to see the financial impact of the hotels in the state, which is even more impressive when compared to other major tourist destinations like New York and Florida.” 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Washington, D.C., has the second-highest average revenue per hotel business at $21.6 million. The Nation’s Capital has 119 hotel businesses.

New York is third (2,314 hotel businesses averaging $6.3 million), followed by Florida in fourth (3,485 hotel businesses averaging nearly $6 million) and Massachusetts in sixth (794 hotel businesses averaging $5.6 million).

In case you were wondering what state’s hotel businesses make the least average revenue per year, it would be Montana, with 515 hotel businesses averaging $1.6 million).

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Drugs Allegedly Found In Stolen Vehicle Maui Man Arrested Warrants Issued For Two Others 2Four Seasons Resort Maui At Wailea Announces Festivals Of Aloha Oct 28 30 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending Oct 16 2022 4Dlnr Addressing Homelessness On Public Trust Lands 5Small Home In Kanaio Destroyed By Fire 6Mauis Malia Draper And Cj Ancheta Named Complex Area Teachers Of The Year Kalani Hs Teacher Wins State Award