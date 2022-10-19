Keōpūolani Halloween Drive-Through. (10.31.20) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui will again host a scary but fun Halloween Drive-Thru Adventure from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Keōpūolani Regional Park, Mayor Michael Victorino announced today. No reservations are needed, just drive up and enjoy the fun, according to the announcement.

“This event began as an alternative to neighborhood trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was such a big hit, parents started calling in September asking us to do it again,” Mayor Victorino said. “Maui County employees are volunteering their time to bring back this popular drive-thru Halloween adventure full of treats without the tricks.”

Event highlights include Maui Classic Cruisers’ vintage car showcase, LahainaTown Action Committee’s popular Mystery Maze, and a Pumpkin Patch. Generous treat stations will be staffed by volunteers from the County of Maui and community partners.

Enter the Halloween Drive-Thru Adventure by making a right turn onto Keopuolani Parkway from Wahinepiʻo Avenue. A Keiki Buckle-up Area will be available for families with babies and young children so youngsters can get safely get back into their car seats and boosters before exiting onto Kanaloa Avenue.

For more information, call the County’s Office of Economic Development at 808-270-7710.