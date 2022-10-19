Maui Arts & Entertainment

County of Maui to present free Halloween Drive-Thru Adventure at Keōpūolani Park

October 19, 2022, 3:45 PM HST
* Updated October 19, 3:49 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Keōpūolani Halloween Drive-Through. (10.31.20) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui will again host a scary but fun Halloween Drive-Thru Adventure from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Keōpūolani Regional Park, Mayor Michael Victorino announced today. No reservations are needed, just drive up and enjoy the fun, according to the announcement.

“This event began as an alternative to neighborhood trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was such a big hit, parents started calling in September asking us to do it again,” Mayor Victorino said. “Maui County employees are volunteering their time to bring back this popular drive-thru Halloween adventure full of treats without the tricks.”

Event highlights include Maui Classic Cruisers’ vintage car showcase, LahainaTown Action Committee’s popular Mystery Maze, and a Pumpkin Patch. Generous treat stations will be staffed by volunteers from the County of Maui and community partners. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Enter the Halloween Drive-Thru Adventure by making a right turn onto Keopuolani Parkway from Wahinepiʻo Avenue. A Keiki Buckle-up Area will be available for families with babies and young children so youngsters can get safely get back into their car seats and boosters before exiting onto Kanaloa Avenue. 

For more information, call the County’s Office of Economic Development at 808-270-7710.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Drugs Allegedly Found In Stolen Vehicle Maui Man Arrested Warrants Issued For Two Others 2Shark Signs Installed At Small Boat Harbors And Ramps 3Mayor Victorino Signs Bill 107 To Change The Formula Used To Price Affordable Homes 4Missing Man Last Seen In Hana Maui On Sept 6 5Third Place Finisher King Endorses Bissen In The Race For Maui Mayor 6Report Hawaiʻi Has Highest Hotel Revenue Per Business In The Us