Next Maui County community budget meeting will be on Moloka’i on Oct. 24

October 19, 2022, 3:32 PM HST
The next Maui County community budget meeting for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 will be held Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center on Moloka’i.

Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration are seeking community input during the formulation of the proposed budget.

“I value the opportunity for our community members to share their thoughts on the taxes and fees that are implemented by the County, and how their taxpayer dollars are spent,” Victorino said in a county press release. “Suggestions from the public help us prioritize what is best for our community, and understand how to better serve our residents. I welcome everyone to participate in any of the meetings and follow us through the next budget cycle.”

Each community meeting will begin with an overview of the current budget, followed by county department updates.

Tables will be set up to allow directors and staff from each County department to meet with members of the public, hear budget-related needs, listen to concerns and answer questions about various county-related issues.

Community members with an interest in the county budget are encouraged to attend any of the budget community meetings to offer input, either as individuals or on behalf of an organization. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted.

For more information on the community meetings, contact the County of Maui Budget Office at 808-270-7855 or visit www.mauicounty.gov/Budget.

