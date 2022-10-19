Maui Arts & Entertainment

Seabury Hall to host Halloween Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31

October 19, 2022, 10:27 AM HST
* Updated October 19, 10:30 AM
Seabury Hall to host Halloween Trunk or Treat. PC: courtesy

Seabury Hall will host a Trunk or Treat event on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at its campus in Makawao. 

This family-friendly drug and alcohol-free event is designed for and open to keiki ages Pre-K through Grade 4. Organizers say the event will provide an opportunity for a safe trick-or-treat experience. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to come in costume with a trick-or-treat bag and must be accompanied by their parents or guardians for the entire event. 

Interested families can register online at: https://givepul.se/19xgye Registration for the event is required and will be on a first come first serve basis. 

On the day of the event, guests should enter the school via Olinda Road and may park in the upper parking lot. There will be a registration table at the front circle. Registered guests are asked to not arrive more than 10 minutes prior to their scheduled trunk or treat slot. Trunk or treaters will parade through campus down to Cooper House for the event and exit through the Middle School hall and stairway.  

Seabury Hall is a private college preparatory school serving Grades 5-12 students in Makawao. For more information, please visit seaburyhall.org.

