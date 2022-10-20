Maui News

Haleakalā National Park issues call for Guided Astronomy and Hiking Tour applications

October 20, 2022, 4:45 PM HST
Patti Welton guiding a group of Haleakalā employees on a hike. NPS file photo by Chris Petruccelli

Haleakalā National Park is now accepting applications for commercial guided astronomy and hiking tours to be conducted in the park under Commercial Use Authorizations (CUAs).

All applications must be received by the park on Nov. 18, 2022, by 4 p.m. Hawaiʻi Standard Time.  

Four astronomy tour permits and six guided hiking tour permits are available and will be valid for two years (Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024).  A multi-step selection process will be used by the National Park Service.  

To obtain an application and additional information about this business opportunity, go online to www.SAM.gov. Interested applicants can also contact Rachel Jackson, Fee and Commercial Services Manager, at [email protected]

