Past event by A White Orchid Wedding at the Four Seasons Maui. Photography shot by Dmitri & Sandra.

A White Orchid Wedding Inc. “WOW” has been named a finalist for the Better Business Bureau Torch Awards in the Ethics category.

The Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGW+P) serves more than 200 million consumers in its eight-state service area. The 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Finalists list highlights businesses that are recognized as trustworthy community role models.

A White Orchid Wedding, Inc. has been creating wedding and event celebrations for more than 30 years in the Hawaiian Islands.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The company was created by Owner Carolee Higashino and over the years has grown to support her in-house team of coordinators whom she said are more of an ʻohana than employees. White Orchid Wedding supports small business throughout the islands contracting more than 350 businesses for various products and services.

The company also known as “WOW” has been an award recipient for many affiliations, however Higashino said that as a finalist, “this is a very proud moment for us all.”

Winners of the 2022 BBB Torch Awards will be announced during a live, online ceremony scheduled for Oct. 27, which will also be livestreamed on the BBBGW+P YouTube page.

Past events by A White Orchid Wedding at the Four Seasons Maui. Photography shot by Dmitri & Sandra

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor BBBGW+P bestows on businesses operating within Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaiʻi, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming. Winners are selected based on their organization’s commitment to character, culture, customers and community.

“The Torch Awards provides businesses the opportunity to be honored by one of the most recognized symbols of trust in the marketplace,” said Tyler Andrew, President and CEO of BBBGW+P. “This year’s finalists have completed a rigorous application process and have successfully demonstrated how they build trust with their employees, customers and communities.”

For-profit businesses and 501(c)(6) organizations are eligible to apply for the BBB Torch Awards. Additional criteria are based on an organization’s size and the number of years in operation, and finalists are categorized as Small, Medium, or Large.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Torch Awards application asks organizations to provide real-world examples of their success in areas that include:

Solving ethical dilemmas

Creating a culture of trust

Demonstrating civic involvement in the community

Building better customer relationships

Finalist applications are evaluated by an independent, voluntary panel of judges comprised of business and community leaders who have previously received a Torch Award.

BBB provides objective advice on more than 5.3 million companies and 11,000 charities, dispute resolution services, consumer alerts, and educational information on topics related to marketplace trust.